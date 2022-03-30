With a global operator-only round, OSlash is rewriting fundraising for SaaS startups

Founded by SaaS veterans Ankit Pansari and Shoaib Khan, OSlash is currently valued at $50 million. The company plans to use the funds to set up hiring in USA & Europe and grow its enterprise search feature that pulls together information from disparate applications.

"It's great to have onboard top executives from companies we love. Their expertise in SaaS definitely lends itself to a better product for everyone," said CEO Ankit Pansari.

"With web applications becoming commonplace, everyone is constantly overwhelmed by the sheer volume of information scattered across different applications. There's an urgent need for a better way to navigate and share work. In the coming months, we want to thrive on the great shift in where work happens - whether it's hybrid, remote, or meta," he added.

Currently, OSlash is used by over 3000 teams worldwide including Cred, Khan Academy, and Twitch.

This round saw participation from 40+ angels, including Kevin Weil (President, Planet, ex-Instagram), Christian Oestlien (VP Product, YouTube), Akshay Kothari (COO, Notion), and Cristina Cordova (Partner, First Round), all optimistic that OSlash will soon become the de-facto way of accessing information within companies.

OSlash is an enterprise productivity tool that helps employees access the right information in a fraction of a second using everyday words such as o/roadmap or o/daily-standup. Naming URLs - a practice common in Linkedin, Google, and Meta - creates a single source of truth for everything important, helping teams collaborate seamlessly.

With intuitive shortcuts, OSlash does away with the hours teams spend searching for the right link in heaps of emails, messages, and Slack threads. Enterprises that use OSlash have seen a 25% uptick in productivity making it the fastest way for teams to work in the modern workplace.

OSlash is also building universal search on its platform to let employees search for information within their workplace as easily as typing a query in Google.

