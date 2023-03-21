With 5.5%, Aircraft Sensors Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand and Future Growth 2023 To 2029 | Exactitude Consultancy

The aircraft sensors market is expected to grow in the upcoming years due to the increasing demand for aircraft with advanced capabilities, such as enhanced situational awareness and fuel efficiency.

PUNE, India, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Aircraft Sensors Market.

The Global Aircraft Sensors Market at a CAGR of 5.5%, and it is expected to reach above USD 6.8 billion by 2029, over the forecast period.

Aircraft Sensors Market Growth in Upcoming Years

The aircraft sensors market is expected to grow in the upcoming years due to the increasing demand for aircraft with advanced capabilities, such as enhanced situational awareness and fuel efficiency. The use of sensors in aircraft plays a crucial role in ensuring safe and efficient operations. Sensors are used to monitor various parameters such as altitude, speed, temperature, pressure, and other critical parameters that affect the performance of the aircraft.

Moreover, the development of advanced sensor technologies, such as fiber optic sensors and wireless sensors, is expected to further drive the growth of the aircraft sensors market in the upcoming years. These sensors offer high accuracy, reliability, and durability, and can be used in harsh environments, making them ideal for aircraft applications.

In conclusion, the aircraft sensors market is expected to grow in the upcoming years, driven by the increasing demand for advanced aircraft capabilities and the development of advanced sensor technologies.

Click & Get Free Sample Report in Minutes:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/4648/aircraft-sensors-market/#request-a-sample

Aircraft Sensors Market Drivers:

Driver: Increased usage of sensors for data sensing and measurement

The safe and effective control of aircraft requires feedback on a variety of flying circumstances as well as the state of various flight equipment and systems. Many sensors continuously monitor these circumstances and provide data to the flight computers so they can process it before the pilot sees it.

Flow sensors measure the amount of lubricating oil, liquid coolant, and fluid moving through the fuel transfer and bleed air systems. Liquid level sensors are used to keep track of the fluid levels in hydraulic reservoirs, collection sumps, and grey (waste) water reservoirs. Pressure sensors track the pressure in hydraulic systems, such as those used for braking, moving control surfaces, and raising and lowering landing gear. Rotating variable differential transformers (RVDT) and linear variable differential transformers (LVDT) are two types of position sensors that can measure the displacement of various aircraft components, including the deployment status of thrust reversers. For force and vibration, sensors are also employed. Temperature sensors are necessary to monitor hydraulic fluids, fuels, and refrigerants' properties as well as the temperature in environmental cooling systems. Temperature sensors include, but are not limited to, thermocouple temperature indicators, electrical resistance thermometers, ratiometer indications, and bimetallic temperature gauges.

Because to the importance of contemporary military airborne missions, extremely sophisticated navigational and surveillance systems that can detect long-range targets in low light situations have been developed. With sensor systems capable of acting in radar-denied zones, missile indication and deterrence systems play a significant role in combat-driven operations. The more awareness needed for an aircraft's operations; the more sensors are necessary. The market for them is driven by this.

Competitive Insight

Some Of The Notable Market Players Operating In The Global Aircraft Sensors Market Covered In This Report Are:

Honeywell International

TE Connectivity Ltd

Ametek

General Electric Company

Meggitt PLC

Safran S.A. ( France )

( ) Woodward

Thales Group ( France )

) Zodiac Aerospace ( France ). and others. *The Company List Is Indicative

Recent Developments:

In May 2021, L3Harris Technologies was awarded a contract worth USD 96.4 million by the U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) to modernize the forward-looking infrared systems on military-rotary wing aircraft. The SOCOM is expecting to invest USD 7.6 million in initial defense-wide funds to procure sensors and program management services.

In March 2021, Teledyne Controls, LLC obtained FAA Supplemental Type Certification (STC) approval for installation of its new advanced Aircraft Cabin Environment Sensor (ACES) on Boeing 737 aircraft.

In November 2023, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. was awarded a contract worth USD 93.3 million by the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) to improve the autonomous sensing capabilities of unmanned aircraft.

Browse the full "Aircraft Sensors Market Size by Platform (Fixed-Wing Aircraft, Rotary Blade Aircraft, and UAV), Sensor Type (Temperature, Pressure, Force, Speed, Torque, and Others), Application (Engine Turbine & APU, Flight Control & Actuation, Landing Gear & Brakes and others), Connectivity (Wired Sensors and Wireless Sensors), End Use (OEMs and Aftermarket), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa), Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029" Report and TOC at: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/4648/aircraft-sensors-market/

Segment Overview:

The Aircraft Sensors Market is segmented By Platform, By Sensor Type, By Application, By Connectivity, By End-Use and By Region.

Aircraft Sensors Market By Platform, 2023-2029, (USD Million)

Fixed-Wing Aircraft

Rotary Blade Aircraft

UAV

Aircraft Sensors Market By Sensor Type, 2023-2029, (USD Million)

Temperature Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Force Sensor

Speed Sensor

Torque Sensor

Accelerometer Sensor

Flow Sensor

Position Sensor

Proximity Sensor

GPS Sensor

Gyroscope

Radar Sensor

Smoke Detection Sensor

Angle Of Attack Sensor

Level Sensor

Vibration Sensors

Airspeed And Altitude Sensor

Others

Aircraft Sensors Market By Application, 2023-2029, (USD Million)

Engine, Turbine, And APU

Flight Controls And Actuation

Landing Gear & Brakes

Environmental Control System

Doors & Slides

Cabin, Galley, And Cargo

Cockpit Controls

Aircraft Sensors Market By Connectivity, 2023-2029, (USD Million)

Wired Sensors

Wireless Sensors

Aircraft Sensors Market By End-Use, 2023-2029, (USD Million)

OEM

Aftermarket

Aircraft Sensors Market By Region, 2023-2029, (USD Million)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East And Africa.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Aircraft Sensors Market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, APAC and MEA.

North America : includes the US, Canada , Mexico

: includes the US, , Europe : includes UK, Germany , France , Italy , Spain , Russia , and Rest of Europe

: includes UK, , , , , , and Rest of Asia Pacific : includes China , Japan , South Korea , India , Australia , ASEAN and Rest of APAC

: includes , , , , , ASEAN and Rest of APAC South America : includes Brazil , Argentina and Rest of South America

: includes , and Rest of Middle East & Africa : includes Turkey , UAE, Saudi Arabia , South Africa , and Rest of MEA

To Learn More About This Report, Request A free sample copy

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rise of the aviation industry due to increasing air travel. Moreover, the growing demand for new aircraft deliveries boosts the demand for aircraft sensors. The developments in regional and commercial aircraft programs will result in the growth of the aircraft sensor market.

Europe is expected to have excellent growth during the projection period due to an increase in funding for UAV advancements. In addition, the industry is being fuelled by the growing number of commercial drone applications.

Reasons To Buy Global Aircraft Sensors Report:

Current and future outlook of the Global Aircraft Sensors Market in developed and emerging markets. Analysis of various market perspectives with the help of Porter's five forces analysis. The segment that should dominate the Global Aircraft Sensors Market. Regions that are expected to see the fastest growth during the forecast period. Identifies the latest developments, global Aircraft Sensors Market shares and strategies used by major market players.

Furthermore, the market Research affirms the major global players in the Global Aircraft Sensors Market. Their key marketing strategies and advertising techniques have been highlighted to offer a clear understanding of the Global Market.

To Know An Additional Revised 2023 List Of Market Players, Request A Sample Report:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/4648/aircraft-sensors-market/#request-a-sample

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Exactitude Consultancy

Embedded Die Cutting Market à https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/3581/embedded-die-cutting-market/

Silicon Carbide (SiC) Market à https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2786/silicon-carbide-sic-market/

Industry 4.0 Market à https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1789/industry-4-0-market/

Mobility as a Service Market à https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1903/mobility-as-a-service-market/

Automatic Rebar Tying Machine Market à https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/937/automatic-rebar-tying-machine-market/

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients to address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data.

Contact us

for your special interest research needs at sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com and we will get in touch with you within 24hrs and help you find the market research report you need.

Website: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/

Contact: Irfan Tamboli

sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com

+91-7507-07-8687

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1871697/Exactitude_Consultancy_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Exactitude Consultancy