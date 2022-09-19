With 4.5% CAGR, Rubella Diagnostic Testing Market Size Worth US$ 6.97 billion by 2030, Growth Plus Reports

19 Sep, 2022, 14:20 BST
NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report published by growth plus reports, the global rubella diagnostic testing market is expected to clock US$ 6.97 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Owing to the increased prevalence of chronic diseases and various programs launched by the government refilling the market growth. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled "Rubella Diagnostic Testing Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030".
Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://growthplusreports.com/report/rubella-diagnostic-testing-market/7812
Market Drivers
The increased prevalence of chronic diseases brought on by the togavirus is anticipated to propel the global market for rubella diagnostic testing to considerable growth over the forecast period. A direct result of togavirus's strong airborne transmission capacity is an increase in rubella cases. Children and adults are typically affected by rubella infection. The virus has severe effects on expectant mothers and may result in foetal mortality or congenital abnormalities. In addition, laboratories are fuelling the expansion of the global market for rubella diagnostic tests. Various government programmes including the research and development of new diagnostic techniques are being carried out in rising nations such as China and India in an effort to combat rubella illness, which is projected to stimulate market growth in the near future.
Excerpts from 'By Testing Techniques Segmentation'
Based on testing techniques the global rubella diagnostic testing has been segmented into
- Latex Agglutination
- Enzyme Immunoassay (Eia)
- Radioimmunoassay (Ria)
- Fluorescent Immunoassay (Fia)
- Other Testing Techniques
Due to the advantages of the enzyme immunoassay (EIA) method and the rising rates of rubella, the enzyme immunoassay (EIA) is anticipated to hold the largest market share over the projection period. The enzyme immunoassay is the most popular because it is technically simple to use, fast, and extremely sensitive. Immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies specific for rubella are found using EIA. The most often used method when using commercial enzyme immunoassay (EIA) kits is IgM testing. The rubella virus can persist in the bloodstream for years before being killed by antibodies produced by the immune system. Since a significant increase in antibody levels was found in all matched specimens tested from patients with acute rubella infection, the EIA is also useful for identifying acute infections.
Inquiry Before Buying: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/before-buying/rubella-diagnostic-testing-market/7812
Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'
Based on region, the global rubella diagnostic testing has been segmented into:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
The Middle East and Africa are anticipated to dominate the global market for rubella diagnostic testing over the projected period (2022-2029) owing to the growing prevalence of rubella virus infection. For instance, according to the WHO, Africa had a high number of cases in 2020—4887—compared to other WHO regions. Additionally, these regions' poor immunisation outcomes will contribute to their domination in approaching predicted years. According to the WHO regional office for Africa, the African Region continues to lag behind other WHO regions of the world in terms of access to immunisation; approximately 1 in 5 African children do not receive all of the required and basic immunizations; as a result, more than 30 million African children under the age of five continue to suffer from vaccine-preventable diseases (VPDs) each year in Africa, and more than half a million children die from these diseases each year, accounting for approximately 5% of all child. However, geographically, the rubella diagnostic testing market was found to develop at the fastest rate in the Asia-Pacific region. Over the course of the projection period, it is anticipated that this trend would continue without experiencing any notable changes. Due to greater untapped potential, a lack of awareness in some countries, and government efforts to reduce illness incidence, the Asia-Pacific region has the largest market share.
Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'
Some of the prominent market players in the global rubella diagnostic testing include
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- Abbott Laboratories Merck & Co
- Siemens AG
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Hoffmann La Roche Ltd
- Bio Rad Laboratories, Inc
- BioMerieux SA
- Beckman Coulter Inc
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
- Johnson & Johnson Diagnostics, Inc
- Zenith Healthcare Ltd
- Novartis Diagnostics
- ZEUS Scientific Inc
- Biokit SA
Table of Content
- INTRODUCTION
- Market Ecosystem
- Timeline Under Consideration
- Historical Years - 2020
- Base Years - 2021
- Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030
- Currency Used in the Report
- RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
- Research Approach
- Data Collection Methodology
- Data Sources
- Secondary Sources
- Primary Sources
- Market Estimation Approach
- Bottom Up
- Top Down
- Market Forecasting Model
- Limitations and Assumptions
- PREMIUM INSIGHTS
- Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective)
- Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)
- MARKET DYNAMICS
- Drivers
- Restraints/Challenges
- Opportunities
- GLOBAL RUBELLA DIAGNOSTIC TESTING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TESTING TECHNIQUES
- Latex Agglutination
- Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA)
- Radioimmunoassay (RIA),
- Fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA)
- Other
- GLOBAL RUBELLA DIAGNOSTIC TESTING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION
- Hospital
- Laboratories
- Others
VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:
- Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report
- Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level
- Covid 19 impact trends and perspective
- Granular insights at global/regional/country level
- Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment
- Blanket coverage on competitive landscape
- Winning imperatives
- Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:
- Distributor Landscape Assessment
- Pricing Intelligence
- Customer Base Assessment
- Investment & Initiatives Analysis
- 'Business Profile' of Key Players
Directly Purchase a Premium Copy of Rubella Diagnostic Testing Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=YCOkO2fUcBz68MmnvB9ARqxIJ7GZlnaa1dmaD6ze&report_id=7812&license=Single
About Us:
Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).
Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.
We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.
Contact:
Manan Sethi
Director, Market Insights
Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com
Phone no: +91 96545 76783
Web: https://growthplusreports.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1671244/Growth_Plus_Reports_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Growth Plus Reports
Share this article