With 20.6% CAGR, Digital Transformation Market Size to Reach USD 2,073.68 Bn by 2029

According to Exactitude Consultancy the Global Digital Transformation Market Size is expected to reach USD 2,073.68 Bn by 2029, growing at a 20.6% CAGR of Between Forecast Period 2023 to 2029. The healthcare segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

PUNE, India, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Digital Transformation Market

The global Digital Transformation Market Size is expected to grow at 20.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 2,073.68 billion by 2029 from USD 558.87 billion in 2021. Digital transformation refers to the integration of digital technologies into various aspects of a business, fundamentally changing how organizations operate and deliver value to customers. It involves leveraging technologies such as cloud computing, data analytics, artificial intelligence, internet of things (IoT), and automation to enhance processes, improve efficiency, and enable innovation.

Importance of Digital Transformation

Digital transformation is essential for organizations to adapt to the rapidly evolving digital landscape. It helps businesses streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, drive innovation, and gain a competitive edge. Embracing digital transformation enables organizations to leverage new opportunities, optimize resources, and achieve sustainable growth.

Request Free Sample Copy of the Report to Email:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/15854/digital-transformation-market/#request-a-sample

Industries and Sectors Impacted by Digital Transformation

Digital transformation has had a profound impact on various industries and sectors, revolutionizing the way businesses operate and deliver value to their customers. Let's explore some of the key industries that have been significantly affected by digital transformation:

Retail and E-Commerce: The retail industry has witnessed a major shift with the rise of e-commerce platforms. Digital transformation market has enabled retailers to offer seamless online shopping experiences, personalized recommendations, and efficient supply chain management. Brick-and-mortar stores are also embracing digital technologies, such as mobile payments and augmented reality, to enhance the in-store experience.

Financial Services: The financial services industry has experienced significant disruption through digital transformation. Online banking, mobile payment solutions, and robo-advisors have transformed the way customers manage their finances. Blockchain technology is also revolutionizing areas like digital currencies and secure transactions.

Healthcare: Digital transformation has brought advancements in healthcare, improving patient care, diagnostics, and research. Electronic health records (EHRs), telemedicine, wearable devices, and AI-powered diagnostics have revolutionized the industry. These technologies enable remote monitoring, personalized treatments, and data-driven insights for better healthcare outcomes.

Manufacturing: The manufacturing sector has undergone a digital revolution with the advent of Industry 4.0. Smart factories, automation, robotics, and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) have increased efficiency, productivity, and predictive maintenance. Digital transformation enables real-time monitoring, optimized production processes, and data-driven decision-making.

Transportation and Logistics: The transportation and logistics industry has been transformed by digital technologies. GPS tracking, route optimization, and real-time visibility have improved supply chain management, inventory control, and delivery logistics. Ride-sharing platforms and autonomous vehicles are reshaping the future of transportation.

Report Attribute Details Digital Transformation Market Size in 2021 USD 558.87 billion Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 2073.68 billion Market Growth rate CAGR of 20.6% from 2022 to 2029 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2020 Forecast period 2022 - 2029 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million, volume in units, CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends Segments covered By Technology, Enterprise Type, Deployment Model, Industry, and region. Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Germany; France; Italy; U.K.; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Saudi Arabia Key companies profiled Microsoft, IBM, SAP, Oracle, Google, Dell EMC, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Baidu, HPE, Adobe, Alibaba, HCL Technologies, Broadcom, Equinix, Salesforce, Tibco, Marlabs. Customization scope Free report customization with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

Request a Free sample pages to learn more about this Digital Transformation Market report.

Key Drivers of Digital Transformation

Several factors drive the need for digital transformation market:

Technological Advancements : The rapid advancements in technology create new possibilities and disrupt traditional business models, compelling organizations to adapt.

: The rapid advancements in technology create new possibilities and disrupt traditional business models, compelling organizations to adapt. Changing Consumer Expectations : Customers expect personalized, seamless, and digitally-driven experiences, which can only be achieved through digital transformation.

: Customers expect personalized, seamless, and digitally-driven experiences, which can only be achieved through digital transformation. Globalization and Market Competition : In a global marketplace, businesses need to stay agile and innovative to remain competitive and expand their reach.

: In a global marketplace, businesses need to stay agile and innovative to remain competitive and expand their reach. Data Explosion : The proliferation of data presents opportunities for organizations to leverage analytics and derive insights for informed decision-making.

: The proliferation of data presents opportunities for organizations to leverage analytics and derive insights for informed decision-making. Emerging Technologies: The emergence of technologies like AI, IoT, and blockchain offers transformative capabilities that organizations can harness through digital transformation.

Benefits of Digital Transformation

Digital transformation market offers several benefits to organizations:

Improved Operational Efficiency : Automation and digital workflows streamline processes, reduce costs, and increase productivity.

: Automation and digital workflows streamline processes, reduce costs, and increase productivity. Enhanced Customer Experience : Digital transformation enables personalized, omnichannel experiences that delight customers and build loyalty.

: Digital transformation enables personalized, omnichannel experiences that delight customers and build loyalty. Data-Driven Insights : Advanced analytics and data-driven decision-making enable organizations to gain valuable insights and make informed strategic choices.

: Advanced analytics and data-driven decision-making enable organizations to gain valuable insights and make informed strategic choices. Innovation and Agility : Digital transformation fosters a culture of innovation, allowing organizations to experiment, adapt, and respond to market changes quickly.

: Digital transformation fosters a culture of innovation, allowing organizations to experiment, adapt, and respond to market changes quickly. New Business Models: Digital transformation opens doors to new revenue streams and business models, creating opportunities for growth and diversification.

Challenges in Implementing Digital Transformation

Despite the benefits, digital transformation comes with its own set of challenges:

Integrating new technologies with existing legacy systems can be complex and require careful planning and execution. Shifting to a digital-first mindset requires change management efforts to overcome resistance and ensure smooth adoption across the organization. With increased connectivity, organizations need to prioritize cybersecurity and data privacy to protect against threats and comply with regulations.

Companies Covered in Digital Transformation Market Report:

Microsoft

Oracle

Google

Dell EMC

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

Baidu

Adobe

Alibaba

HCL Technologies

Broadcom

Equinix

Salesforce

Marlabs.

Browse Full Premium Report | Digital Transformation Market Analysis with Strategic Developments

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/15854/digital-transformation-market/#description

Regional Analysis.

North America dominated the market and held the major share of 43% of the market in 2021 owing to the increased usage of the internet and the high adoption of different types of online payment modes. The increased adoption of digital transformation across several industrial verticals, such as manufacturing and healthcare, is driving market growth in this area. North America may present opportunities due to the considerable rise in IT device-based generated and strong regulations and standards for data protection.

In 2022, 53% of businesses in the EU reported taking action or making investments in becoming more digital. 71% of companies in the US reported using at least one advanced digital technology, similar to the average usage of 69% across EU organizations.

Recent Developments:

In July 2022 , Microsoft and Telstra, Microsoft announced that it secured a five-year partnership with the largest Australian telco Telstra to fuel Australia's digital transformation. The partnership also help Telstra achieve its objective of running about 90% of its services on public cloud infrastructure by 2025, with Microsoft Azure serving as one of Telstra's preferred cloud partners as part of its multi-cloud strategy.

, Microsoft and Telstra, Microsoft announced that it secured a five-year partnership with the largest Australian telco Telstra to fuel digital transformation. The partnership also help Telstra achieve its objective of running about 90% of its services on public cloud infrastructure by 2025, with Microsoft Azure serving as one of Telstra's preferred cloud partners as part of its multi-cloud strategy. In May 2022 , Ducati announced a collaboration in which it had selected RISE with SAP solution to make possible a significant business change encompassing essential business processes. With this collaboration, it aims to build an intelligent business network that extends the digitalization of processes and improves the quality and timeliness of the information.

Key Market Segments: Digital Transformation Market

Digital Transformation Market By Technology, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Cloud Computing

Big Data & Analytics

Cybersecurity

Artificial Intelligence

Internet Of Things

Digital Transformation Market By Enterprise Type, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Digital Transformation Market By Deployment Model, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

On-Premises

Cloud

Digital Transformation Market By Industry, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Banking

Financial Services & Insurance

Manufacturing

It & Telecommunications

Retail & Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Government

Digital Transformation Market By Region, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

South America

Middle East And Africa

Frequently Asked Questions About This Report

What is the digital transformation market?

The global Digital Transformation Market is expected to grow at 20.6 % CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 2,073.68 billion by 2029 from USD 558.87 billion in 2021.

Is digital transformation the future?

Digital transformation is not just a passing trend; it is the future of businesses and industries worldwide. The rapid advancements in technology and the increasing demand for digital experiences have made digital transformation a necessity rather than an option.

What are the key factors influencing the growth of the digital transformation market?

Adopting digital transformation technologies has a number of benefits, including increased workplace productivity, perception and attitudes toward technology change, workplace resilience, and adaptability. These factors are moving the global market for digital transformation ahead.

Who are the major key players in the digital transformation market?

Major key players such as Microsoft, IBM, SAP, Oracle, Google, Baidu, HPE, Adobe, Alibaba, HCL Technologies, Broadcom, Equinix, Salesforce, Tibco, and Marlabs are in the global digital information market.

Discover more research Reports:

Internet Of Things (IOT) Professional Service Market Report, By Service Type (IOT Consulting, IOT Infrastructure, System Designing and Integration, Support and Maintenance, Education and Training), By Deployment (On Premises, Cloud), Organization Size (Large, Medium, Small), Application (Smart Buildings, Smart Manufacturing, Others) And Region- Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast, 2023 – 2029

IoT Connectivity Market by Component (Solution, Services, Platform) By End User Industry (Metal & Mining, Chemical, Manufacturing, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Logistics & Transport, Agriculture and Other) and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2023 to 2029

IoT Security Market by Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security and Cloud Security), Component (Solutions and Services), Application Area (Smart Manufacturing, Smart Energy and Utilities, Connected Logistics, Smart Home and Consumer Electronics, Connected Healthcare, Smart Government and Defense, Smart Retail), Deployment Mode (On-premises & Cloud), Organization Size and Region, Global Trends and Forecast From 2023 To 2029

Cloud Application Market by Service Model (Infrastructure as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Software as a Service), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), By Deployment Model (Public Cloud and Private Cloud), By End-users (BFSI, Telecommunication, IT & ITeS, Government & Public Sector, Retail & Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Energy & Utility, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Other) And Region, Global Trends and Forecast from 2022 To 2029.

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients to address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data.

Contact us

for your special interest research needs at sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com and we will get in touch with you within 24hrs and help you find the market research report you need.

Website: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/

Contact:

Irfan Tamboli

sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com

+91-7507-07-8687

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1871697/Exactitude_Consultancy_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Exactitude Consultancy