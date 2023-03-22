With 14% CAGR, IoT in Healthcare Market Trends, Demand, Growth and Future Scope 2023 To 2029 | Medtronic, Cisco Systems, Agamatrix

The IoT technology used in healthcare is constantly evolving, with new innovations such as edge computing, artificial intelligence, and 5G networks enabling more advanced and efficient data collection and analysis.

PUNE, India, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the IoT in Healthcare Market.

IoT in Healthcare Market Growth in upcoming years

Increasing adoption of connected devices: The use of connected devices such as wearables, sensors, and smart medical devices is on the rise in the healthcare industry. These devices can collect and transmit data in real-time, enabling healthcare providers to monitor patients remotely and make more informed treatment decisions.

Growing demand for remote patient monitoring: With the COVID-19 pandemic driving the need for remote healthcare services, the demand for IoT-based remote patient monitoring solutions has surged. These solutions allow patients to receive care from the comfort of their own homes while still enabling healthcare providers to monitor their health status and intervene if necessary.

Advancements in technology: The IoT technology used in healthcare is constantly evolving, with new innovations such as edge computing, artificial intelligence, and 5G networks enabling more advanced and efficient data collection and analysis. These advancements are expected to drive further growth in the market.

Click & Get Free Sample Report in Minutes:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2222/iot-in-healthcare-market/#request-a-sample

IoT in Healthcare Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for remote patient monitoring: IoT technology allows for the remote monitoring of patients' health status and vital signs, enabling healthcare providers to intervene before a condition worsens and reducing the need for hospitalization. This is particularly important during the COVID-19 pandemic, where remote healthcare services have become increasingly necessary to reduce the risk of exposure.

Advancements in technology: The IoT technology used in healthcare is constantly evolving, with new innovations such as edge computing, artificial intelligence, and 5G networks enabling more advanced and efficient data collection and analysis. These advancements are improving the accuracy and timeliness of patient data, facilitating faster and more informed treatment decisions.

Increasing adoption of wearable devices: Wearable devices such as smartwatches and fitness trackers are becoming increasingly popular, and many of these devices are equipped with IoT technology. This is driving the growth of the IoT in healthcare market, as wearable devices can provide real-time data on a patient's health status and enable remote monitoring.

Here are some of the technological advancements in the IoT in Healthcare Market:

Edge Computing: Edge computing is a technology that processes data near the source, rather than sending it to a centralized data center or cloud for processing. In the IoT in healthcare market, edge computing can be used to process data from wearables, sensors, and other connected devices in real-time, enabling faster and more accurate diagnosis and treatment.

Artificial Intelligence (AI): AI is another technology that is driving the growth of the IoT in healthcare market. Machine learning algorithms can be used to analyze vast amounts of patient data collected by connected devices, enabling healthcare providers to identify patterns and make more informed treatment decisions.

Blockchain: Blockchain technology can be used to securely store and share patient data across different healthcare providers, improving data privacy and security. Blockchain can also be used to track the provenance of medical devices and pharmaceuticals, reducing the risk of counterfeit products entering the supply chain.

Competitive Insight

Some of the notable market players operating in the global IoT in Healthcare Market covered in this report are:

Medtronic ( Ireland )

) Cisco Systems (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

GE Healthcare (US)

Resideo Technologies (US)

Agamatrix (US)

Armis (US)

Bosch ( Germany )

) Capsule Technologies (US)

Comarch SA ( Poland )

) HQSoftware ( Estonia )

) Huawei (China) , Intel (US)

Recent Developments:

Telehealth services have experienced significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, with many healthcare providers adopting remote monitoring solutions and virtual consultations to reduce the risk of exposure. As a result, the IoT in healthcare market is expected to continue growing as the demand for remote healthcare services increases.

In 2020, the FDA approved the first AI-powered diagnostic tool for use in healthcare. The tool, developed by IDx, uses AI algorithms to analyze retinal images and detect diabetic retinopathy, a leading cause of blindness.

Many healthcare providers are investing in IoT technology to improve patient outcomes and reduce costs. For example, the University of Mississippi Medical Center is using IoT-powered patient monitoring devices to reduce readmission rates among heart failure patients.

Browse the full "IoT in Healthcare Market by Component (Medical Device, Systems & Software, Services, and Connectivity Technology), Application (Telemedicine, Connected Imaging, and Inpatient Monitoring), End User, and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa), Global trends and forecast from 2023 to 2028" Report and TOC at

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2222/iot-in-healthcare-market/

Segment Overview

The IoT in Healthcare Market is segmented By Component, By Application, By End User and .

IOT in Healthcare Market by Component, 2019-2028, (In USD Billion)

Medical Devices

Wearable External Medical Devices



Implanted Medical Devices



Stationary Medical Devices

Systems and Software

Remote Device Management



Network Bandwidth Management



Data Analytics



Application Security



Network Security

Services

Deployment and Integration



Consulting



Support and Maintenance

Connectivity Technology

IOT in Healthcare Market by Application, 2019-2028, (In USD Billion)

Telemedicine

Store-And-Forward Telemedicine

Remote Patient Monitoring

Interactive Medicine

Clinical Operations And Workflow Management

Connected Imaging

Inpatient Monitoring

Medication Management

Others (Fall Detection, Sportsmen Care, And Public Safety)

IOT in Healthcare Market by End User, 2019-2028, (In USD Billion)

Hospitals, Surgical Centers, And Clinics

Clinical Research Organizations

Government And Defense Institutions

Research And Diagnostic Laboratories

IOT in Healthcare Market by Region, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)

Asia Pacific

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East And Africa

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the IOT in Healthcare Market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, APAC and MEA.

North America : includes the US, Canada , Mexico

: includes the US, , Europe : includes UK, Germany , France , Italy , Spain , Russia , and Rest of Europe

: includes UK, , , , , , and Rest of Asia Pacific : includes China, Japan , South Korea , India , Australia , ASEAN and Rest of APAC

: includes China, , , , , ASEAN and Rest of APAC South America : includes Brazil , Argentina and Rest of South America

: includes , and Rest of Middle East & Africa : includes Turkey , UAE, Saudi Arabia , South Africa , and Rest of MEA

To learn more about this report, request a free sample copy

Regional Insights

North America: North America is currently the largest market for IoT in healthcare, due to the high adoption of connected devices, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and favourable government initiatives. The United States is the largest contributor to the market growth in the region.

Europe: Europe is the second-largest market for IoT in healthcare, driven by increasing demand for remote patient monitoring and favourable government initiatives. The United Kingdom, Germany, and France are the largest contributors to the market growth in the region.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate for the IoT in healthcare market, due to the increasing adoption of connected devices, rising geriatric population, and favourable government initiatives. China, India, and Japan are the largest contributors to the market growth in the region.

What are the Key Data Covered in this IOT in Healthcare Market Report?

Market size and growth rate: The report may provide information on the current size of the IoT in healthcare market, as well as its expected growth rate over the next few years.

The report may provide information on the current size of the IoT in healthcare market, as well as its expected growth rate over the next few years. Market segmentation: The report may provide information on the various segments of the IoT in healthcare market, such as by product type, application, and geography.

The report may provide information on the various segments of the IoT in healthcare market, such as by product type, application, and geography. Competitive landscape: The report may provide information on the major players in the IoT in healthcare market, including their market share, financial performance, and product offerings.

The report may provide information on the major players in the IoT in healthcare market, including their market share, financial performance, and product offerings. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities: The report may provide an analysis of the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the IoT in healthcare market.

The report may provide an analysis of the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the IoT in healthcare market. Technological advancements: The report may provide information on the latest technological advancements in the IoT in healthcare market, such as edge computing, artificial intelligence, and blockchain.

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a sample report:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2222/iot-in-healthcare-market/#request-a-sample

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Exactitude Consultancy

Natural Language Processing Market à https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1117/natural-language-processing-market/

Industry 4.0 Market à https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1789/industry-4-0-market/

Digital Printing Market à https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2078/digital-printing-market/

EV Charging Cables Market à https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1841/ev-charging-cables-market/

Network as a service Market à https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2159/network-as-a-service-naas-market/

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients to address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data.

Contact us

for your special interest research needs at sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com and we will get in touch with you within 24hrs and help you find the market research report you need.

Website: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/

Contact:

Irfan Tamboli

sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com

+91-7507-07-8687

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1871697/Exactitude_Consultancy_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Exactitude Consultancy