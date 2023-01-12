With ∼ 6.4% CAGR, Global Food Coating Ingredients Market Size & Share Worth USD 7.1 Billion by 2030 | Food Coating Ingredients Industry Trends, Demand, Price, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global food coating ingredients market size was worth around USD 3.96 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 7.1 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 6.4% between 2022 and 2030.

Food Coating Ingredients Market: Overview

Food coating ingredients are used in the coating process which includes the application of power or liquid on the surface of an edible product to impart sensory properties. It may either be used to provide the coated product with an improved physical appearance or enhance its taste amongst other properties.

The coating process used to cover different food items may vary and can cause different outputs. For instance, when ready-to-eat meals like cereals are coated with sugar syrup, the final edible item is enhanced flavor and appearance-wise. Food coating ingredients help to upgrade the organoleptic features of the food. These are properties related to the final experience that comes with the consumption of certain food and makes use of senses like smell, taste, touch, and sight. There are different types of food coating ingredients pre-dusts, which are created by blending finely grounded grains also known as a dry batter. They generally form the first layer of coating. This layer provides a surface for the rest of the coating surfaces to attach while also leading to an increased rate of coating pickup.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Food Coating Ingredients Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global food coating ingredients market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.4% over the forecast period (2022-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global food coating ingredients market size was valued at around USD 3.96 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 7.1 billion , by 2030.

in 2021 and is projected to reach , by 2030. The global food coating ingredients market is projected to grow owing to the growing revenue registered by fast food retail chains like McDonald's, Kentucky Fried Chicken, and Burger King.

Based on outlook segmentation, sugar & syrups were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on application segmentation, confectionaries were the leading application in 2021

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Food Coating Ingredients Market By Application (Dairy Products, Bakery Products, Fruits & Vegetables, R.T.E Cereals, Confectioneries, Meat & Poultry Products, and Snacks & Nutritional Bars), By Outlook (Batter & Crumbs, Fats & Oils, Sugar & Syrups, Hydrocolloids, Flours, Salts, Seasonings, Spices, Cocoa & Chocolates, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2030." into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Food Coating Ingredients Market: Growth Drivers

Growing demand for fast food products to drive market growth.

The global food coating ingredients market is projected to grow owing to the growing revenue registered by fast food retail chains like McDonald's, Kentucky Fried Chicken, and Burger King. Companies serving fast food items rely heavily on fried items, which are heavily coated with food-coating ingredients. There are different types of elements used to coat the product but the most widely used coating ingredients include flour, yeast batter, beer batter, and cornmeal batter to name a few. For instance, to prepare fried chicken, makers generally use large quantities of breading ingredients which impart edible items with a crispness that forms the essential element of a fried food product.

The breading batter is made of some form of liquid like water or milk, flour, pepper, and salt. Other species like garlic powder or onion powder can also be added depending on the receipt. For instance, McDonald's operates in more than 100 countries spread across over 37000 locations. The company has already announced its plan to open around 25 to 30 outlets in India by the end of 2022. Since these companies have adopted excellent marketing strategies with the help of niche advertisement and product innovation, the revenue is projected to reach new heights leading to more demand for food coating ingredients.

Food Coating Ingredients Market: Restraints

Ineffective barrier properties to restrict the market growth.

Even though food coating ingredients have been in the market for a long time and are widely used, in most cases, they lack the general barrier quality expected from them. This results in the coated food item achieving unwanted undesired flavor or texture. Hence, food coating ingredients must be used in appropriate quantities and only with other ingredients they work well with. Otherwise, the market players face the loss of monetary and non-monetary resources. Many companies that constantly work with food coating ingredients have specially designed recipes and use customized equipment to obtain the desired results.

Food Coating Ingredients Market: Opportunities

The growing use of technology to provide market growth.

The global market is projected to grow owing to the increasing adoption of technology in developing better and more effective food coatings with a wide variety of ingredients. For instance, the issue related to the food coating ingredients lacking the necessary barrier quality can be resolved by using nanotechnology which deals with the entire process of food cultivation or final packaging conducted using tools that work on nanotechnology. For instance, in 2015, researchers at the Center of Excellence for Post-harvest Biotechnology (CEPB), Malaysia were working on developing a food coating material that could help prevent food loss due to lack of electricity and other items needed for storing food.

Food Coating Ingredients Market: Challenges

High sensitivity of the final product poses as a major challenge for market players.

The end product is highly process-sensitive, and a slight deviation from the approved method can lead the final edible product to lose its taste, texture, or appearance. This poses a major challenge for the market players as they need to invest in high-grade equipment and manual power to make sure that the entire food production process is in line with the established protocol.

Global Food Coating Ingredients Market: Segmentation

The global food coating ingredients market is segmented based on application, outlook, and region.

Based on application, the global market is segmented into dairy products, bakery products, fruits & vegetables, ready-to-eat- cereals, confectioneries, meat & poultry products, and snacks & nutritional bars. The global market witnessed the highest revenue in the confectioneries segment which dominated more than 24% of the total revenue. Confectionery products are rich in carbohydrates and sugar and include products like candied fruits & nuts, sugar candies, ice cream, chewing gum, and chocolates. The bakery industry was the second-largest contributor to global market growth.

Based on outlook, the global market divisions are batter & crumbs, fats & oils, sugar & syrups, hydrocolloids, flours, salts, seasonings, spices, cocoa & chocolates, and others. Sugar and syrups held over 36.5% of the global market share in 2021 and are projected to dominate in the coming year as well. They are used widely in the processed food segment because they allow edible items to upgrade taste, texture, or appearance. The segment may generate more than 3002 million by 2030.

List of Key Players in Food Coating Ingredients Market:

JBT Corporation

Cargill Inc.

Ingredion

Tate & Lyle PLC

Bowmen Ingredients

Kerry

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 3.96 Billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 7.1 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 6.4 % 2022-2030 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2022 – 2030 Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Payload and By Propulsion System Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered JBT Corporation, Cargill Inc., Ingredion, Tate & Lyle PLC, Bowmen Ingredients, and Kerry amongst others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Recent Developments

In May 2022 , Symega Food Ingredients Limited announced the launch of CUISINARY. It is a range of high-grade food solutions which includes sauces, coatings, and flavor enhancers amongst other items

Symega Food Ingredients Limited announced the launch of CUISINARY. It is a range of high-grade food solutions which includes sauces, coatings, and flavor enhancers amongst other items In October 2019 , chemists at RUDN University discovered Azido Chitosan, a new type of food coating with anti-bacterial properties

Regional Dominance:

North America to dominate with the highest market share.

The global food coating ingredients market is projected to witness the highest growth in North America owing to the extensive use of technology in the research & development of high-grade ingredients as well as the presence of some of the large corporations that deal in the export of vast amounts of food solutions. Cargill Inc, a leading multinational conglomerate in the food business is located in the United States. As per Statista, in 2021, the company amassed more than USD 134 billion in revenue.

Cargill exports around 25% of the total grain produced in the US and as per a recent report, it spends over USD 50 million every year on innovation. Growth in Europe may be driven by the growing food & beverages sector, especially driven by the bakery industry, one of the major tourist attractions in European nations. The Netherlands generated more than Eur 2.1 billion from the production of bread and baked goods in 2022.

Global Food Coating Ingredients Market is segmented as follows:

Food Coating Ingredients Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2030)

Dairy Products

Bakery Products

Fruits & Vegetables

R.T.E Cereals

Confectioneries

Meat & Poultry Products

Snacks & Nutritional Bars

Food Coating Ingredients Market: By Outlook (2022-2030)

Batter & Crumbs

Fats & Oils

Sugar & Syrups

Hydrocolloids

Flours

Salts

Seasonings

Spices

Cocoa & Chocolates

Others

Food Coating Ingredients Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

