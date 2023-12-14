Witch on the Holy Night is available now on Steam®

Aniplex Inc.

14 Dec, 2023, 08:00 GMT

TYPE-MOON's classic visual novel is woven into life in brilliant hues and rich sounds.

TOKYO, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aniplex Inc. announced that visual novel Witch on the Holy Night is available now on Steam®. Witch on the Holy Night was released earlier this year and being the first TYPE-MOON visual novel to receive an English localization, the release was met with tremendous support from the fans. Backed by popular demand, fans will now be able to enjoy Witch on the Holy Night on Steam®.

Steam® store URL
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2052410

Promotion Trailer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vF-ufWNtZ88

Release date:
Steam®: December 14, 2023 JST
PlayStation®4 and Nintendo Switch™: Available Now

Platforms:
Steam®
PlayStation®4
Nintendo Switch™

Game Information
Title: WITCH ON THE HOLY NIGHT
Platforms: Steam®, PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™
Languages: English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese

Official website: mahoyo-en.com
Official Twitter account: @mahoyo_game
Genre: Visual novel
Copyright: ©TYPE-MOON
Sold by: TYPE-MOON
Published by: Aniplex Inc.

"PlayStation," "PlayStation Store," and "PS4" are registered trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.
Nintendo Switch and Nintendo eShop are trademarks of Nintendo.
©2023 Valve Corporation. Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Valve Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.
©TYPE-MOON 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2291746/Witch_Holy_Night_Steam_R.jpg 

