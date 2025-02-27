WIT Software unveils AINNOV8 at MWC 2025: A Groundbreaking AI-Powered Innovation for Mobile Telecom Operators

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WIT Software, a global leader in cutting-edge software solutions, is set to make a major impact at Mobile World Congress 2025 (MWC25) in Barcelona with the launch of its latest innovation – AINNOV8.

AINNOV8 is a revolutionary software platform targeted at Mobile Telecom Operators to create next-generation digital services. Powered by New Calling Technology, RCS Messaging, and Generative AI, enables operators to enhance customer experiences and drive digital transformation.

Unlock a new era of mobile communications

Alongside the AINNOV8 platform, WIT Software is launching a suite of digital services designed for different segments:

CALL NOVA – Tailored for contact centres, offering a new and engaging experience to increase customer satisfaction and engagement.

– Tailored for contact centres, offering a new and engaging experience to increase customer satisfaction and engagement. CALL SPARK – Designed to enhance the customer connections with businesses.

CALL MATE – The future of voicemail, where mobile users can create AI-powered visual virtual agents to attend their voice calls.

– The future of voicemail, where mobile users can create AI-powered visual virtual agents to attend their voice calls. CALL GENIE – Designed for the consumer market, giving easy access to virtual experts as simple as making a voice call.

– Designed for the consumer market, giving easy access to virtual experts as simple as making a voice call. CALL GOV – A groundbreaking solution to elevate the digital access to government services.

"We are thrilled to launch AINNOV8 at MWC 2025. This platform represents a significant step forward in AI-powered telecom solutions, enabling operators to unlock new revenue streams and create valuable customer connections," said Luis Silva, CEO at WIT Software. "With AINNOV8 and our new suite of digital services, we are redefining the possibilities of next-generation digital services."

The official unveiling will take place at the WIT Software booth 7H71 at MWC25, where attendees will get an exclusive first look at the capabilities and benefits of AINNOV8. Live demonstrations and expert discussions will highlight how AINNOV8 will unlock a new era in mobile communications.

For more information, visit www.wit-software.com or follow WIT Software on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About WIT SOFTWARE:

WIT Software is a global technology company specializing in innovative products and software solutions for Mobile Telecom Operators. The company has 24 years of expertise in mobile messaging, IP voice and video, RCS technology, mobile payments, IPTV, value-added-services and 5G applications. With offices in Portugal, the UK and Japan, the company has blue-chip industry client base. With a strong focus on AI-powered solutions and next-generation communication technologies, WIT Software continues to shape the future of digital innovation.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2624369/WIT_Software.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2624370/WIT_Software_Logo.jpg

Media contact:

Teresa Chaves

press@wit-software.com

+351 239801030