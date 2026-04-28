Wison Engineering Releases 2025 ESG Report, Highlights Low-Carbon Development, Reliable Delivery and Responsible Operations

SHANGHAI, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wison Engineering has released its 2025 ESG Report, outlining its focus on low-carbon and cleaner energy, project delivery reliability, and responsible operations. Wison Engineering is strengthening its capabilities in response to the global energy transition and the increasing complexity of engineering projects, aiming to offer more reliable and sustainable solutions for clients.

According to the report, clients' priorities in the energy sector are shifting beyond on-time project delivery to include carbon performance, execution efficiency, and long-term value. Wison Engineering is expanding its efforts in low-emission process technologies, energy efficiency, and carbon reduction, along with broader sustainable solutions to meet these changing demands.

On project delivery, Wison Engineering continues to enhance its Quality, Health, Safety, Environment management systems, corporate governance, and standardized processes. Large-scale projects typically involve long timelines, multiple interfaces, and complex coordination, making delivery capability critical to both project outcomes and investor confidence. Wison Engineering aims to reduce project uncertainties through more structured systems and disciplined management.

Wison Engineering emphasized that ESG considerations are embedded in its daily operations, covering areas such as employee welfare, compliance, social responsibility, and governance transparency.

Wison Engineering is a leading provider of EPC services and integrated technology solutions for the energy and chemical industries. In recent years, Wison Engineering has continuously deepened its presence in the Middle East market, maintaining partnerships with leading companies such as Saudi Aramco, ADNOC, and QatarEnergy. It has made steady progress in projects involving oil and gas processing, sustainable chemicals, and modularized engineering, further demonstrating its capabilities in complex project delivery and localized services.

Wison Engineering will continue to focus on three priorities: low-carbon development, delivery reliability, and responsible operations, while working with global clients to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the energy transition.

CONTACT: wisonbrand@wison.com