WISH OPENS APPLICATIONS FOR GLOBAL HEALTHCARE INNOVATION AWARD

The WISH Innovation Award Program comprises two categories; "Spark" for early-stage startups and "Booster" for established startups that are looking to scale. Out of the innovators selected as part of this year's competition, one grand prize winner from the Spark category will be awarded USD 5,000, and one from the Booster category will be awarded USD 10,000.

Other benefits of the program include access to all the sessions at the WISH 2022 summit, and the opportunity to network with investors and global health leaders, policymakers, and the other innovators at the event. Additionally, innovators will be given the chance to be part of WISH's media outreach activities for up to a year and participate in workshops and mentoring sessions on topics such as business modeling, gaining customer traction, and marketing. Finally, they will be given the opportunity to participate at the Web Summit 2022; one of the world's largest annual technology conferences in Portugal.

Mahmoud El Achi, Head of Innovation, WISH, an initiative of Qatar Foundation, said: "In line with our vision to create a healthier world through global collaboration, our Innovation Award Program sets out pathways to promote local and regional partnerships and connect the innovators of tomorrow with the right people to grow their startups. The program empowers startups that share our dream of achieving an inclusive, accessible, and equitable healthcare system, through harnessing the power of innovation and digital technology.

"Investing in healthcare innovation is now more crucial than ever before. As a global society, we must ensure that healthcare systems are more resilient, accessible, and equitable. Such goals can only be achieved if healthcare entrepreneurs are given the right opportunities that enable the commercialization of novel products and services faster."

Proposals can involve solutions addressing any area within the industry, including care delivery, disease prevention, diagnosis and treatment, and rehabilitation. The organizers are particularly keen to hear from innovators whose projects fit within the themes of the 2022 WISH Summit: disability, the legacy of COVID-19, sports and health, and wellbeing.

The WISH Innovation Award Program was launched in 2013 and has supported a total of 128 innovators from 25 different countries to date. Among those innovations supported are practical devices, design-based solutions, and integrated software applications, all aimed at making global healthcare more affordable, sustainable, and accessible.

Innovators are encouraged to apply via www.wish.org.qa/innovationaward . Applications are open until May 31, 2022, and the shortlisted projects will be announced on July 20, 2022.

About the World Innovation Summit for Health

The World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH) is a global healthcare community dedicated to capturing and disseminating the best evidence-based ideas and practices. WISH is an initiative of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) and is under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, its Chairperson.

The inaugural WISH Summit took place in Doha in 2013 and convened more than 1,000 global healthcare leaders. Through international summits and a range of ongoing initiatives, WISH is creating a global community of leading Innovators in healthcare policy, research, and industry.

Together, they are harnessing the power of innovation to overcome the world's most urgent healthcare challenges and inspire other stakeholders to action.

Qatar Foundation – Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond by providing specialized programs across its innovation-focused ecosystem of education, research and development, and community development.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. Today, QF's world-class education system offers lifelong learning opportunities to community members as young as six months through to doctoral level, enabling graduates to thrive in a global environment and contribute to the nation's development.

QF is also creating a multidisciplinary innovation hub in Qatar, where homegrown researchers are working to address local and global challenges. By promoting a culture of lifelong learning and fostering social engagement through programs that embody Qatari culture, QF is committed to empowering the local community and contributing to a better world for all.

For a complete list of QF's initiatives and projects, please visit: www.qf.org.qa

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1770351/WISH.jpg

SOURCE WORLD INNOVATION SUMMIT FOR HEALTH