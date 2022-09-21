WISH: INADEQUATE FINANCIAL SUPPORT AND ACCESS TO EQUIPMENT THREATEN NIGERIA'S HEALTH SYSTEM IN EVENT OF NEW PANDEMIC

Nearly three quarters of Nigeria's healthcare workers highlight lack of funding as a major threat to their health system in WISH survey

DOHA, Qatar, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 73 percent of Nigeria's healthcare workers have stated that a lack of financial support will be one of the biggest threats to their national health system in the event of a new global health emergency in the next five years, a global survey has shown. The study, by YouGov on behalf of the World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH), found that 75 percent specified a lack of access to equipment, and more than half (54 percent) said lack of preparation, will also be significant in such a crisis.

In terms of current pressures, nearly a third (27 percent) of Nigeria's healthcare workers revealed budgets being tighter as one of the biggest changes they have experienced since the outbreak of COVID-19. This was much less of an issue for their peers in the US (20 percent), Brazil (18 percent), India (15 percent), UK (10 percent), and Saudi Arabia (5 percent).

"In a country where 4 in 10 people are living beneath the poverty line, these findings spotlight the dire need to accelerate supportive action that will protect these communities from losing access to health services that they have a right to. As global health advocates, we urge nations, governments, and global health organizations to join forces, strategize and lead efforts to ensure that health systems in all countries are strengthened and are protected from failing under the pressure of future global health crises," said Sultana Afdhal, CEO of WISH.

Furthermore, 53 percent pointed to a lack of leadership as a major roadblock to the resilience of their national health system, and Nigeria's healthcare workers were also the most likely (19 percent) to see lack of technology among the greatest obstacles to address, in contrast to their peers in Brazil (15 percent), India (13 percent), US (8 percent), Saudi Arabia (6 percent) and the UK (5 percent).

The survey, which included healthcare professionals from the UK, US, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, India, and Brazil, aimed to gain insights into the impacts of dealing with COVID-19 on healthcare workers' lives, shine a light on their experiences, as well as explore what the future of healthcare might look like according to those serving on the frontline of care delivery.

WISH, a health initiative of Qatar Foundation , is a global platform which gathers healthcare experts, policymakers, and innovators to unite in the goal of building a healthier world. The biennial WISH Summit, taking place October 4 – 6 in Doha, Qatar and virtually, aims to showcase WISH's evidence-based research and discuss how to translate these findings into practical, policy-driven solutions that help transform global healthcare delivery.

The sixth edition of the summit will run under the banner of "Healing the Future." The summit will thoroughly explore the legacy of COVID-19 from various perspectives, including how to build more resilient and sustainable healthcare systems, improve our response to the mental health crisis faced by health and care workers, and harness the rapid progress in pharmaceutical innovation that has taken place during the pandemic.

For more information on WISH, visit www.wish.org.qa .

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1902072/WISH_QF_Logo.jpg

SOURCE WISH