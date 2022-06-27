Wisetek UK launches new e-commerce business for refurbished IT equipment

The new site was launched to give consumers a platform to buy high quality refurbished equipment from a recognised vendor specialising in technology reuse, without having to pay premium prices for brand new items.

Wisetek Store UK customers will be served by Wisetek's facility in Milton Keynes. The site offers next day delivery across mainland UK and a free 12-month warranty on all products.

Paula Napolitano, UK & Ireland eCommerce Manager with Wisetek said "We are delighted to launch Wisetek Store UK, as it will provide customers across the United Kingdom with a channel to shop for high quality refurbished items at a reasonable price, from a trusted vendor specialising in IT reuse. Wisetek Store UK is another positive step forward in Wisetek's mission to promote the circular economy and sustainable practices in the IT sector in the UK."

Every item listed on Wisetek Store UK undergoes a rigorous assessment process to determine its suitability, during which the hardware is thoroughly tested. Any existing data on the device is wiped, and the equipment is refurbished as necessary before it is certified to be listed and sold on the site.

The new site serves as a further demonstration of Wisetek's core value of sustainability, as it promotes the use of refurbished items, an environmentally friendly alternative to manufacturing new equipment.

Wisetek has grown exponentially since it was established in Cork, Ireland by Sean Sheehan in 2007, and has expanded its international footprint to include facilities throughout Ireland, the UK, the USA, the Middle East and Thailand.

Wisetek Store can be accessed at https://www.wisetekstore.com/uk/

