LONDON, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, a leading Web3 money app, has been recognized as the Best Digital Banking Platform at the 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Awards. This award highlights Wirex's commitment to delivering simple, secure, and innovative financial solutions to millions of users worldwide.

Wirex Named Best Digital Banking Platform at the 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Awards

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards recognize the most innovative and forward-thinking companies in financial services. Wirex's recognition as the Best Digital Banking Platform reflects its ongoing commitment to excellence, redefining digital banking with intuitive technology, seamless transactions, and an outstanding user experience.

With a strong foundation in technological innovation, Wirex continues to set new standards in the industry. Designed to simplify modern finance, Wirex empowers users with effortless money transfers and innovative features that enhance their everyday financial management. The company's commitment to compliance and fraud prevention further strengthens its reputation as a trusted digital banking provider.

Dmitry Lazarichev, Co-Founder of Wirex, commented:

"This award is a great acknowledgment of the hard work and vision of our team. At Wirex, we are committed to building cutting-edge financial solutions that empower people around the world. We are excited about the journey ahead as we continue to revolutionize digital banking and payments."

In line with its commitment to making financial services more accessible, Wirex recently expanded Wirex Pay, its innovative stablecoin payments platform, to the U.S. This significant move marks a major milestone in Wirex's global expansion, enabling users across the country to experience faster, more cost-effective transactions. By bridging the gap between traditional and digital finance, Wirex continues to drive forward a new era of payments innovation.

Pavel Matveev, Co-Founder of Wirex, added:

"Being named Best Digital Banking Platform is an incredible achievement and a reflection of our unwavering mission to reshape the financial landscape. Our expansion of Wirex Pay to the U.S. is just one example of how we are continually pushing the boundaries of innovation. We are honored by this recognition and remain dedicated to providing the most seamless and secure financial services possible."

As Wirex continues its global expansion and introduces new innovations, it remains focused on making digital banking smarter, faster, and more accessible for everyone. With a strong emphasis on customer needs and industry leadership, Wirex is set to shape the future of finance in the years to come.

Notes to editors:

About Wirex

Wirex is a prominent UK-based digital payments platform with over 6 million customers spread across 130 countries. It offers secure accounts, making it easy for users to store, purchase, and exchange multiple currencies seamlessly. As a principal member of both Visa and Mastercard, Wirex goes beyond traditional services, embracing the evolving trends of Web3 to provide mainstream access to digital finance and wealth management. Having processed transactions totalling $20 billion, Wirex aims to contribute to the adoption of a cashless society by facilitating straightforward transactions in various currencies worldwide. Wirex is simplifying digital payments, making it more accessible and convenient for people across the globe.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2647158/Digital_Banking_Awards_Wirex.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2031625/5228328/Wirex_Logo.jpg