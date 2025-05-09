LONDON, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, a leading provider of Web3 banking solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of its Wirex Business platform to BASE, a new layer-2 blockchain developed by Coinbase. This milestone marks a significant development in Wirex's vision to provide stablecoin-powered financial services to businesses across the globe.

Wirex Business Expands to BASE Blockchain, Bringing Seamless Stablecoin Payments to Corporate Clients

The recently launched Wirex Business platform is rapidly expanding, and this new integration with BASE will enable corporate clients to easily manage treasury functions, issue corporate cards, and handle expenses using stablecoins like USDC and EURC. This expansion allows businesses to integrate both fiat and stablecoin payments seamlessly within their existing operations, while leveraging the cutting-edge technology of the BASE blockchain.

Key Features of Wirex Business on BASE:

Corporate Bank Accounts : Wirex Business provides businesses with corporate bank accounts that can hold both fiat currencies and stablecoins. This feature allows companies to seamlessly manage and convert funds between fiat and digital currencies.

: Wirex Business provides businesses with corporate bank accounts that can hold both fiat currencies and stablecoins. This feature allows companies to seamlessly manage and convert funds between fiat and digital currencies. Corporate Visa Cards : Wirex Business clients will now be able to issue corporate Visa cards to employees and contractors. These cards can be used globally to make payments in over 80 million merchants, across more than 200 countries . Wirex Business integrates stablecoins like USDC and EURC into the payment infrastructure, allowing for easy spending without the need for conversions or delays.

: Wirex Business clients will now be able to issue to employees and contractors. These cards can be used globally to make payments in over merchants, across more than . Wirex Business integrates stablecoins like and into the payment infrastructure, allowing for easy spending without the need for conversions or delays. Payroll Cards : In addition to corporate cards, Wirex Business enables the issuance of payroll cards, providing a fast and cost-efficient way for businesses to pay employees and contractors in stablecoins.

: In addition to corporate cards, Wirex Business enables the issuance of payroll cards, providing a fast and cost-efficient way for businesses to pay employees and contractors in stablecoins. Stablecoin Payments: Stablecoins based on the BASE blockchain can now be seamlessly spent in 80 million+ merchants globally, offering companies an innovative way to pay for goods and services, all while maintaining transparency and speed.

Wirex Business continues to innovate and expand its reach within the corporate payments space, offering a comprehensive suite of banking and payment solutions for Web3 companies and crypto businesses. The integration with BASE blockchain marks a new chapter in Wirex's journey, aligning its offerings with industry-leading blockchain technology to provide businesses with seamless, secure, and scalable payment solutions.

A Deeper Strategic Alliance

Expanding to BASE is just the first step in what will be a much deeper partnership between Wirex, BASE, and Circle throughout 2025. Behind the scenes, the teams are already working closely on broader strategic initiatives aimed at transforming the way businesses interact with digital dollars onchain.

Ambitious Crosschain Vision

This integration marks just the beginning. Wirex Pay has ambitious crosschain plans, with expansion to several other major chains scheduled for later this year. This vision stems from Wirex's belief in offering native experiences for users on BASE and other ecosystems, rather than relying solely on swap or bridge mechanisms. Native support ensures better UX, security, and scalability for corporate clients managing stablecoin flows across multiple blockchains.

Pavel Matveev, Сo-founder of Wirex, commented, "Our expansion to BASE signifies a critical milestone in our commitment to making Web3 banking services accessible to businesses globally. By supporting BASE, we're enabling corporate clients to operate with seamless, stablecoin-based financial services and empowering them to integrate the benefits of decentralized finance into their day-to-day operations."

Daniel Rowlands, General Manager of Wirex Pay, added, "Wirex Business offers an innovative self-custody model that is directly connected with card and banking rails. This self-custody approach ensures that businesses maintain full control of their assets and removes any counterparty risk. By using Wirex's platform, businesses can harness the power of stablecoins, backed by the flexibility and security of Web3, to revolutionize the way they manage and move funds globally."

For more information about Wirex Business and how to get started, please visit https://www.wirexpaychain.com/business

