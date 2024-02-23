Wirepas Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Improving 5G Network Reliability and Reducing Its Power Consumption, and Cost with its Non-cellular 5G Connectivity

The Wirepas 5G Mesh connectivity is scalable, self-heals, has no failure points, reduces costs, and requires less power and infrastructure for inexpensive installation and operation.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the non-cellular 5G network infrastructure industry and, based on its analysis results, recognizes Wirepas with the 2024 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award. The company offers massive-scale connectivity solutions for enterprises, including a version that follows the NR+ (also called DECT-2020 NR) standard. While the company is relatively small with fewer than 100 employees, its reach is wide, with over 200 international patents and over 200 partnerships. Wirepas has offices in North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company's networking solutions currently connect more than 8 million devices, with millions more in its sales pipeline. The Wirepas Connectivity Suite is all software, and the company works with partners to embed its software in devices, with a focus on the following:

Wirepas Award Logo

Smart tracking

Smart energy and smart cities

Smart buildings

Smart manufacturing

Wirepas 5G Mesh is one of the three profiles in its Connectivity Suite: The suite has three separate radio profiles because different IoT use cases have differing requirements. The profiles—5G Mesh, Mesh 2.4 GHz, and Mesh Sub-GHz—are distinguished primarily by range and power consumption. Mesh networks offer advantages over cellular networks in certain situations. Unlike centralized cellular networks, mesh is decentralized because no core network handles the routing. Each device acts as ar me router and communicates wirelessly with neighboring devices. The technology requires less power than cellular because the connections occur over smaller distances. The simpler network is less expensive to install and operate, self-heals, and has no single point of failure because traffic can be rerouted around devices experiencing issues.

Troy M Morley, Industry Principal, ICT, Frost & Sullivan, observed, "With the Wirepas Connectivity Suite and its range of profiles, the application diversity of IoT expands beyond what was previously possible. Devices are less expensive, enabling more connections to the network for tracking or more complex operations."

Wirepas' business model keeps with the idea that its mesh network is inexpensive and simple to operate and solves problems that could not previously be solved economically. There are no ongoing fees for devices—just a one-time fee for the software that is embedded in the network devices. Wirepas offers tools and services to customers and partners that enable them to use the network optimally for additional revenue. The company works with partners to expand its reach, grow its customer base, and demonstrate its growth potential.

"Millions of devices are already connected to the Wirepas technology, a testament to its ease of deployment, versatility, and economics of the company's next-generation IoT solutions. The company's Wirepas Connectivity Suite is a set of software with multiple profiles depending on the use case, including a non-cellular 5G option," added Troy. Wirepas earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 global Technology Innovation Leadership Award for its strong overall performance in the non-cellular 5G network infrastructure industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Wirepas

Wirepas is a leading IoT company with a mission to democratize enterprise IoT. It aims to make failure-free connectivity accessible to any enterprise of any size. It makes IoT real through its connectivity software enabling massive decentralized, scalable, high-density, and long-range network applications. Its technology lets any enterprise set up and manage its own network autonomously without operators, separate network infrastructure or subscriptions - at a fraction of the cost of other alternatives. Wirepas is also the main contributor to the first non-cellular 5G standard, purpose-built for massive IoT and using a free global spectrum. It serves customers across the world with offices in Australia, Germany, Finland, France, India and the United States, in the areas of smart tracking, smart building, smart manufacturing and smart metering. Learn more on wirepas.com.

