Wireless Mesh Network Market Size to Reach USD 5644.8 Million by 2027 at CAGR 8.0% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wireless Mesh Network Market is Segmented by Type (Sub 1 GHz Band, 2.4 GHz Band, 4.9 GHz Band, 5 GHz Band, Others), Application (Hospitality, Government, Logistics, Mining, Education, Health Care, Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under Networking Category.

The global Wireless Mesh Network market size is projected to reach USD 5644.8 Million by 2027, from USD 3293.7 Million in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.0% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Wireless Mesh Network Market Are

The Wireless Mesh Network market is predicted to develop due to the rising use of smart connected devices, rising bandwidth demand, a decline in the price of connected devices, and advancements in wireless mesh network technology.

The entire network does not shut down if any of the wireless end nodes, devices, or stations fail. This means that a problem or error on one node has no impact on the rest of the network. Only the area encircled by specific malfunctioning nodes would be impacted. The service will be automatically or manually restored by another healthy node. This capability is likely to boost mesh network usage and hence the wireless mesh network market growth.

Trends Influencing The Growth Of The Wireless Mesh Network Market

Wireless mesh networking eliminates reliance on wired infrastructure, making it ideal for offering low-cost Internet connectivity to low-income communities and sparsely inhabited locations. This characteristic is predicted to propel the Wireless Mesh Network market forward.

Wireless mesh networking market expansion is being fueled by rising IoT use and industrial automation in industries such as mining and logistics. Wireless mesh networking (WMN) is ideally suited for tracking pallets and monitoring huge physical items with a highly dependable wireless communication network due to its connectivity advantage and low cost.

The expansion of the Wireless Mesh Network market is likely to be fueled by government initiatives to build free municipal wireless networks in public locations. A municipal wireless network is a network that spans the entire city. This is commonly accomplished by installing a wireless mesh network to provide municipal broadband through Wi-Fi to significant portions or all of a municipal territory. Hundreds of wireless access points are typically put outdoors, often on poles, in a typical deployment plan. The network's operator also serves as a wireless internet service provider.

Wireless Mesh Network Market Share Analysis

Based on type, The 2.4 GHz band, which is utilized by a high number of microwaves, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth devices, cordless phones, and other wireless devices, is predicted to be the most lucrative segment.

Based on region, North America is expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period. The United States and Canada are part of the North American region, which is seeing rapid adoption of wireless mesh networking technology. These countries have significant economic supremacy due to their stable and well-established economies, allowing them to invest heavily in R&D operations and so contribute to the creation of new technology.

Major Players in the Wireless Mesh Network Market

Strix Systems Incorporated

ABB

Cisco Systems

Digi International

Aruba Networks

General Dynamics Mission Systems

Cambium Networks

Synapse Wireless

Vigilent

Firetide

Rajant Corporation

Fluidmesh Networks

ArrowSpan

Concentris Systems

Others

