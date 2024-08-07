Wireless Earphone Market was dominated by North America, and expected to reach USD 4.07 Bn by 2030

Maximize Market Research Provided Thorough analysis of Wireless Earphone Market, Concluding best-suited market entry strategies and Opportunities.

PUNE, India, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wireless Earphone Market size was valued at US$ 2.72 Bn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 4.07 Bn.

Covering a range of fundamental elements including top players, market size, share, key drivers, challenges, opportunities, competitive landscape, market attractiveness analysis, new product launches, technological innovations, and growth contributors. The report undergoes combination of qualitative and quantitative data analysis utilizing analytical backgrounds such as SWOT and PESTLE analysis to reveal deeper insights into market dynamics and prospects.

The research report from Maximize Market Research offers vital insights into the "Wireless Earphone Market" landscape. Focused primarily on key players, market segments, business strategies, regional developments, production intricacies, and pricing structures, the report provides a user-friendly and thorough comprehension of market dynamics and pivotal factors shaping industry growth.

Wireless Earphone Market Scope

Market Size in 2023 $2.72 billion Market Size in 2030 $4.07 billion CAGR 5.9 % Forecast Period 2024-2030 Base Year 2023 Number of Pages 229 No. of Tables 188 No. of Charts and Figures 113 Segment Covered by Type by Connectivity by Application by Market Type by Distribution Channel Regional Scope Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Rest of APAC) Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Austria and Rest of Europe) North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC, Egypt, Nigeria and Rest of ME&A) South America (Brazil, Argentina Rest of South America) Report Coverage Market Share, Size, and Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2030, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players' Market Ranking Analysis.

What's New: Recent Additions and Updates

Sony

July 2023 launched 'Sony WF-1000XM5' Newest entry in TWS (truly wireless stereo) Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) using Integrated Processor V2 and noise-cancelling QN2e processors Superior codec LDAC for high-resolution audio Promoted as having the best noise-cancelling performance globally due to dual processor configuration

launched 'Sony WF-1000XM5' April 2023 launched 'Sony WH-CH520' Wireless headphones launched in India 60-hour battery life 30mm closed drivers for high-quality audio playback

launched 'Sony WH-CH520' April 2023 launched 'Sony WF-C700N' Truly wireless noise-cancelling earbuds Recognizes frequently visited locations and adjusts sound mode accordingly

launched 'Sony WF-C700N'

Apple

September 2022 launched AirPods Pro 2nd Generation H2 chip with advanced technology for improved ANC and transparency mode Touch control for media playback and volume adjustments

launched AirPods Pro 2nd Generation April 2023 launched AirPods Touchscreen Case Patent Apple procured a patent for an AirPods touchscreen case Interactive user interface on the case for notifications, music playback, navigation, audiobook media, weather updates, and audio mode switching

launched AirPods Touchscreen Case Patent

OnePlus

April 2022 launched OnePlus Buds N 12.4mm dynamic drivers for ultra-clear sound. Custom equalizer and Dolby Atmos audio support. Two microphones and touch controls. IP55 water and dust resistance.

launched OnePlus Buds N

Noise

January 2022 launched Noise Combat Wireless Headphones ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) technology Available in thunder black color Button control for music and calls Dedicated gaming mode with ultra-low latency (up to 45 milliseconds) 25-hour playtime

launched Noise Combat Wireless Headphones

Sennheiser

January 2024 launched MOMENTUM True Wireless 4, ACCENTUM Plus, and MOMENTUM ANC support Bluetooth 5.2 Sennheiser's signature sound profile Up to 50 hours of battery life on a single charge

launched MOMENTUM True Wireless 4, ACCENTUM Plus, and MOMENTUM January 2023 launched Conversation Clear Plus Earbuds Launched in the U.S. market to enhance conversation understanding

launched Conversation Clear Plus Earbuds

Marshall

August 2023 launched Marshall Motif II A.N.C. Improved noise-cancelling and transparency mode 30 hours of playtime between charges 10 hours of playtime on a single charge

launched Marshall Motif II A.N.C.

Samsung

August 2022 launched Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Blocks loud ambient noise IPX7 water resistance rating Battery life of 8 hours on a single charge or 29 hours with the charging case and ANC disabled

launched Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Post Pandemic world sees domination of wireless earphones

The COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption rates of wireless earphones as remote work and virtual meetings became a norm. This trend is expected to continue as the hybrid and remote work model still exists. Noice cancellation technology is the key feature for premium brands. With rise in remote work and travel consumers are seeking devices with an immersive listening experience. The demand for high-fidelity audio is pushing manufacturers to incorporate advanced audio codes and driver technologies. With consumers becoming more discerning with audio quality, companies are investing in technologies such as, LDAC, aptX, and others to fulfil the Wireless Earphone Market requirement. Along with this Extended battery life, efficient power management, advanced features & smart integration are also in high demand. The product which is ergonomically designed to provide comfort is preferred especially in active lifestyles or prolonged use. Being water and dust resistance while having competitive pricing companies are segmenting their offerings to appeal to diverse consumer groups. This includes entry-level options for price-sensitive buyers and premium models for audiophiles. In short, the earbuds market is characterized by rapid innovation, evolving consumer demands, and heightened competition. Brands are focusing on enhancing audio quality, noise cancellation, battery life, and smart features to meet diverse user needs and preferences.

North America dominates the Global Wireless Earphone Market

North America is expected to dominate the Wireless Earphone Market during the forecast period. Increased market awareness of smart Bluetooth speakers and smart home systems is a major trend in the U.S. and Canada. Growing adoption of technology with more demand for advanced technology are some of the market features. Factors such as high internet connectivity, advanced technology adoption, and growing awareness of smart audio systems are driving the growth of the North American wireless earphone market. Asia-Pacific is expected to show rapid growth during the forecast period 2024-2030. The proliferation of these devices is expected to boost demand for on-the-go music solutions, including wireless earphones. Growing demand for portable music solutions is expected to drive the use of wireless earphones. The rise in smart device usage supports the increasing need for wireless audio solutions. Factors such as the shift towards luxury technology items, rising smart device sales, and increasing demand for portable music are contributing to the rapid growth of the wireless earphone market in Asia Pacific.

Segmentation

by Type

Ear bud Earphone

Canal Earphone

by Connectivity

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Based on the Connectivity, the market is segmented into Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Bluetooth segment is expected to grow with rapid CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2030. In the wireless earphone market, Bluetooth is the most popular and preferred communication option. Wireless communication technology has a number of advantages, including mobility, ease of installation, and low cost.

by Application

Gaming

Fitness

Virtual Reality

Music & Entertainment

by Market Type

Mobile Aftermarket

Mobile Inbox

by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Key players

Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG Plantronics, Inc. Bose Corporation Sony Corporation Jabra Koninklijke Philips N.V Apple Inc. Samsung Motorola Mobility Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd Bang & Olufsen Edifier International Limited Panasonic Shure Incorporated Xiaomi Nokia LG Electronics, Inc. OnePlus

Key questions answered in report

What segments are covered in Global Wireless Earphone Market report? Which region is expected to hold the highest share in the Global Wireless Earphone Market? Who are the top key players in the Global Wireless Earphone Market? Which segment holds the largest market share in the Global Wireless Earphone market by 2030? What is the market size of the Global Wireless Earphone market by 2030? What was the market size of the Global Wireless Earphone market in 2023?

Earphones & Headphones Market is anticipated to reach USD 21.59 Billion. by 2030 from USD 6.08 Billion. in 2023 at a CAGR of 19.85% during a forecast period.

Global Unified Communication and Business Headsets Market was worth USD 3.36 Bn in 2023, and overall revenue is anticipated to rise at a rate of 12.2% from 2024 to 2030, reaching almost USD 7.52 Bn In 2030.

Smart Earbuds Market size is expected to reach US$ 32.14 Bn in year 2030, at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period.

Pro Headphones Market size was valued at US$ 678.28 Mn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 4 % through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 892.58 Mn.

Wearable Technology Market size is expected to grow from US$ 59.87 Bn. in 2023 to US$ 147.90 Bn. by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.79% through 2024 to 2030. Wristwear segment leads the Global Wearable Technology Market by 2030.

