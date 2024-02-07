Wireless Charging Market worth $16.0 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wireless Charging Market is expected to reach USD 16.0 billion by 2029 from USD 6.4 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 20.3% during 2024–2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The significant growth factor associated with the Wireless Charging Market growth is the Rising adoption of smart and portable devices, increasing demand for wireless charging in electric vehicles, rising requirement for multi-device charging stations, increasing trend of integrating charging capabilities into furniture, infrastructures, smart homes, and IoT devices.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=640

Browse in-depth TOC on "Wireless Charging Market"

112 – Tables

48 – Figures

175 – Pages

Wireless Charging Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 6.4 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 16.0 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 20.3% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Implementation, Technology, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Limited range of wireless chargers Key Market Opportunities Development of faster and more efficient wireless charging technology Key Market Drivers Increasing trend of integrating wireless charging capabilities into furniture, infrastructures, smart homes, and IoT devices



The magnetic resonance technology is to grow with a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The wireless charging have been segmented into various technologies, magnetic resonance, inductive, and radio frequency. Magnetic resonance is a wireless charging method for objects requiring a large amount of power - up to 11kW. In this technology, a copper coil is attached to the transmitter and another to the receiver. It is the most versatile wireless charging method and used for objects such as electric cars, laptops, computers, and vacuum cleaners. As the adoption of electric vehicles is increasing there will also be an increase in adoption of magnetic resonance.

Receiver's segment is to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The wireless charging market is segmented in two implementations, transmitter and receiver. Wireless charging receivers are central to the evolution of cordless power solutions, adhering to standardized specifications for compatibility with various transmitters. The proliferation of wirelessly chargeable devices across diverse industries, including smartphones, wearables, and electric vehicles, is driving the demand for integrated receivers. Ongoing technological advancements, such as improvements in efficiency and charging speed, contribute to the attractiveness of receivers for device manufacturers. Standardization efforts, such as the Qi wireless charging standard, foster interoperability and encourage manufacturers to incorporate compatible receivers. Moreover, increased research and development investments focus on enhancing receiver technology, aligning with the broader global trend toward cable-free solutions and wireless technologies.

The consumer electronics application holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

The market is segmented into various applications including automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare and other applications. The ubiquity of smartphones, a cornerstone of daily life, has propelled the widespread adoption of wireless charging as an integral feature. The sector's emphasis on user convenience and enhanced experiences has driven the integration of wireless charging into devices such as smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other gadgets. The rise of wearable technology has further fueled demand, with compact devices like smartwatches benefiting from the hassle-free charging experience provided by wireless technology.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=640

North America holds the largest market share of the wireless charging market throughout the forecast period.

North America consists of – the US, Canada and Mexico. The US is serving as the major contributor to the wireless charging Industry in this area. North America's dominance in the wireless charging market is driven by early adoption, technological innovation, the presence of major industry players, a strong consumer electronics market, the growth of electric vehicles, a supportive regulatory environment, substantial market investments, smart city initiatives, and strategic collaborations. These factors collectively position North America as a leader in the global wireless charging landscape.

The report profiles key players in wireless charging companies such as Energizer (US), SAMSUNG (South Korea), Plugless Power Inc. (US), Ossia Inc. (US), and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US) and others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=640

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Battery Energy Storage System Market Size, Share, Statistics and Industry Growth Analysis Report by Element, Battery Type (Lithium-ion, Advanced Lead Acid, Flow), Connection Type (On-Grid and Off-Grid), Ownership (Customer Owned, Third-Party Owned, Utility Owned), Energy Capacity - Global Forecast to 2028

Lithium-ion Battery Market Size, Share, Statistics and Industry Growth Analysis Report by Type (NMC, LFP, LCO, LTO, LMO, NCA), Capacity (Below 3,000 mAh, 3,001 mAh–10,000 mAh, 10,001 mAh–60,000 mAh, Above 60,000 mAh), Voltage (Below 12V, 12V–36V, Above 36V), Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2032

Wearable Technology Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report by Product (Wristwear, Headwear, Footwear, Fashion & Jewellery, Bodywear), Type (Smart Textile, Non-Textile), Application (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial), and Geography - Global Growth Driver and Industry Forecast to 2026

Wireless Power Transmission Market by Technology (Induction, Magnetic Resonance), Implementation, Transmitter, and Receiver Application (Smartphones, Electric Vehicles, Wearable Electronics, and Furniture) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

Display Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report by Display Technology (LCD, OLED, Micro-LED, Direct-view LED), Panel Size (Microdisplays, Small & Medium-sized Panels, Large Panels), Product Type (Smartphones, Television Sets, Wearables), Vertical, and Region- Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/wireless-charging-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/wireless-charging.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg