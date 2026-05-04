Wireless Charging Market worth $0.82 billion by 2032 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, Wireless Charging Market for electric vehicles is expected to reach USD 0.82 billion by 2032, from USD 0.11 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 38.7%.

Browse 230 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 250 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Wireless Charging Market"

Wireless Charging Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2032

2026-2032 2026 Market Size: USD 0.11 billion

USD 0.11 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 0.82 billion

USD 0.82 billion CAGR (2026–2032): 38.7%

Wireless Charging Market Trends & Insights:

In the propulsion segment, BEVs are expected to drive strong growth during the forecast period.

In terms of application, home charging units are expected to surpass other segments during the forecast period.

The US is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing market in North America during the forecast period.

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The market is moving from pilot stage to early deployments, driven by the need to improve charging efficiency and reduce downtime. Adoption of wireless charging is currently led by fleet and public transport use cases, where automated charging supports continuous operations and reduces reliance on manual plug-in systems. Wireless charging deployments are mainly focused on controlled environments such as bus depots, logistics hubs, and selected urban routes, where integration into daily operations is easier. Wireless charging providers are working on improving system performance, alignment, and reliability to support these use cases. Meanwhile, OEMs and city authorities are evaluating wireless charging as part of long-term mobility and infrastructure planning.

In the propulsion segment, BEVs are expected to drive strong growth during the forecast period

BEVs are expected to capture a larger share of the wireless charging market for electric vehicles, supported by rising production volumes and increasing adoption of fully electric vehicles. OEMs are advancing integration of wireless charging into vehicle platforms, particularly in premium segments where feature differentiation is critical. Leading automotive companies such as Hyundai, BMW, and Genesis have introduced wireless charging features in select models, reflecting early integration of this technology in premium vehicle segments. In January 2025, Hyundai Motor Group expanded wireless charging pilots for passenger vehicles, focusing on integration with automated parking and smart charging systems. In March 2025, BMW progressed development of wireless charging capabilities for future EV platforms, building on earlier deployments. These developments indicate early-stage integration aligned with next-generation vehicle programs. As BEVs evolve, OEMs are prioritizing features that support automation and improve charging convenience.

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In terms of application, home charging units are expected to surpass other segments during the forecast period

The demand for EVs has increased steadily, driving the need for convenient and accessible charging solutions for daily use. Home-based wireless charging is gaining traction as it supports automated charging in residential environments without manual intervention. OEMs are exploring the integration of wireless charging in passenger cars, particularly in the premium segment. Models such as the BMW 530e and the Genesis GV60 have demonstrated early adoption of wireless charging features, indicating initial deployment in select vehicle platforms. Home wireless charging systems are designed for installation in residential parking spaces, enabling seamless charging through ground pads and vehicle-mounted receivers. Companies such as WiTricity, Plugless Power, and HEVO Inc. are developing solutions for home and residential use cases, focusing on ease of installation, compatibility, and user convenience. In April 2025, Plugless Power expanded its wireless charging compatibility for Tesla and Nissan models, strengthening its position in residential charging applications.

The US is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing market in North America during the forecast period

The growth of the wireless charging market for electric vehicles in the US is supported by heightened EV adoption, the strong presence of technology providers, and substantial investments in charging infrastructure. Availability of advanced components and improved focus on innovation are also supporting the deployment of wireless charging solutions. The US continues to expand its EV ecosystem through government funding programs, pilot projects, and infrastructure investments. Initiatives supporting public transport electrification and fleet adoption are driving demand for advanced charging technologies, including wireless solutions. Ongoing collaboration between OEMs, such as Ford and General Motors, and technology providers like Electreon and WiTricity, is further supporting the deployment of wireless charging systems. For instance, in March 2026, Electreon expanded its wireless charging projects in Michigan in collaboration with the Michigan Department of Transportation, focusing on public transport and fleet applications.

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Top Companies in Wireless Charging Market:

The Top Companies in Wireless Charging Market are Electreon (Israel), Witricity (US), ENRX (Norway), HEVO Inc. (US), and Plugless Power Inc. (US).

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