Wired Charging Market to Reach $15.9 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 3.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

- Rise in demand and sustainable development in electronics gadgets, demand for electric cars, and demand for daily use electronic products drive the growth of the global wired charging market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Wired Charging Market by Type (Type C, Micro USB, Lightening, Others), Charging Type (Fast and Standard), Application (Personal Care, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy & Power, Healthcare and Others), and Sales Channel (Online and Offline): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030." According to the report, the global wired charging industry generated $11.1 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $15.9 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Rise in demand and sustainable development in electronics gadgets, demand for electric cars, and demand for daily use electronic products drive the growth of the global wired charging market. However, emergence of wireless charging and low range of electric vehicles hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in pollution by crude products, high oil prices, and surge in urbanization and tourism development present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample PDF (340 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15325

Covid-19 Scenario

The sale of wired charging devices is hugely dependent on the sale of smartphones, tablets, and other gadgets. Leading companies such as Philips, Sony, Panasonic, Canon, Nikon, Casio, and others needed to close manufacturing operations partially or completely during the lockdown imposed by governments in many countries. Moreover, the demand for the gadgets reduced considerably amid the lockdown restrictions and recorded a huge decline in sale. This led to decline in sale of wired charging.

Electric cars charging system is one of the major applications for wired charging. Owing to the high cost of electric cars, the sales of electric car took a plunge during the pandemic. This resulted in decline the sales of wired charging.

However, the adoption of work from home culture and remote working system led to increased demand for laptops and other necessary accessories. This led to increased demand for wired charging.

The type C segment to continue its lead position during the forecast period

Based on type, the type C segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the global wired charging market, and is projected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to surge in demand for mobile phones, laptops, cameras and other gadgets that need type C cables. However, the lightening segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in demand for high-quality products such as apple mobiles, laptops, watches, and others that are supported by lightening type of charging.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Wired Charging Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/15325?reqfor=covid

The consumer electronics segment to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period

Based on application, the consumer electronics segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global wired charging market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in demand for smartphones, tablets, laptops, EarPods, smartwatches, cameras, Bluetooth speakers, and others along with rise in industrialization that raised the demand for computers & laptops. However, the healthcare segment is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to rise in demand for medical devices in hospitals and rapid expansion of the medical industry.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the global wired charging market, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2030. Moreover, this region is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to presence of key developing nations such as China, India, and Japan with rise in usage of electronic gadgets such as mobiles & laptops, electric vehicles, and charging stations and rapid growth of manufacturing base.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/15325

Leading Market Players

ABB

AOYAMA Elevator Co., Ltd.

Apple, Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Huawei Technology Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sunvalley Group

Tesla

Webasto

Interested in Procure Data? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wired-charging-market/purchase-options

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports We Have:

Japan Wired Charging Market is projected to reach $1.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2030.

High Voltage Cables Market is projected to reach $23.4 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Cable Accessories Market is expected to reach $99.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Cable Accessories Market is expected to reach $99.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Cable Glands Market is projected to reach $2,841.9 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Electric Service Companies (ESCO) Market is projected to reach $49.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Portable Battery Market is projected to reach $27.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Portable Power Station Market is projected to reach $5.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Electrical House Market is projected to reach $2.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Infrastructure Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Portable Charger Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Electric Insulator Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market: Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Power Distribution Component Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Electric Fuse Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020 – 2027

Low Voltage Cable Market – Global Opportunities and Forecasts, 2021-2028

Electric Utilities Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Solar Charge Controller Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020 - 2027

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research