Wirecard Transforms Shopping Experience With Unique Smart Mirror

Wirecard Labs prototype is the first mirror to integrate ordering and payment options

Customers enjoy a fully personalized digital shopping experience including tailored recommendations, availability information and online ordering option

Advantages for merchants include cross- and up-selling opportunities and improved alignment with customer needs

ASCHHEIM, Germany, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, is once again pushing the boundaries of the shopping experience with its new prototype of a Smart Mirror, developed by Wirecard's Innovation Lab. It is Germany's first intelligent mirror through which consumers can also pay.

The unique offering offers a completely new customer journey in-store by enabling customers to access a wide range of information directly through the mirror: Alternative sizes, different colors, matching products – everything appears on the mirror's display. If the consumer clicks on 'purchase' and scans a QR code, the payment is triggered. This eliminates the need to search for alternative sizes and colors and avoids long lines at the checkout. The goods can also be picked up afterwards or delivered home.

Jörn Leogrande, EVP Wirecard Labs, said, "The shopping experience is made unique by the buying process on the Smart Mirror: it offers individual recommendations and the possibility to request other colors or sizes without leaving the changing room. This concept is not only appealing to customers, but also offers merchants many benefits from additional sales opportunities. One of the key features is the easy and fully digital checkout, which can be done with the customer's own device – no need to queue or take out their credit or loyalty cards."

The mirror is particularly relevant for fashion retailers, but can also work as a sales assistance tool in any retail outlet. Due to the unique feature set, it enables stores that want to provide a seamless shopping and checkout experience to differentiate themselves from the competition.

Merchants also have the opportunity to tailor the feature set to meet their needs for example to maintain their preferred level of consumer interaction and to support Unified Commerce by fully integrating all channels such as offering options to order and pay for their items in-store and have them delivered home. In addition they can integrate surveys, targeted discounts as well as options to share on social media.

Watch the new shopping experience in this video: https://youtu.be/NQM1VOs4EvA

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER: WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

Wirecard media contact:

Wirecard AG

Jana Tilz

Tel.: +49(0)89-4424-1363

Email: jana.tilz@wirecard.com

SOURCE Wirecard AG