Wirecard Supports the Largest Home Improvement Retailer in Brazil Leroy Merlin With Online Marketplace Solution

ASCHHEIM, Germany and SÃO PAULO, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, and Leroy Merlin have signed an MOU to expand the e-commerce business of the construction and home improvement specialist. Leroy Merlin, which is headquartered in France and is present in 13 countries, is part of the ADEO Group. The group is the third largest player worldwide in the home improvement market.

As part of the cooperation, Wirecard will support the marketplace of Leroy Merlin in Brazil. The B2C marketplace provides a platform where both in-house Leroy Merlin brands and partner suppliers can reach shoppers. Present in Brazil with 41 stores and boasting a portfolio of 100,000 items, the recent overall revenue of Leroy Merlin in Brazil totaled almost USD 1.4 billion.

"We are excited to continue growing our marketplace solution, which has already been well-received in Brazil. We have chosen Wirecard to support our marketplace expansion due to their extensive know-how in digital marketplaces, both in Brazil and worldwide," commented Cristiano Ceravolo Athayde, Head of Marketplace at Leroy Merlin. "Having invested heavily in our digital expansion, we have high ambitions for our online solutions. In 2018, we welcomed 10 million visitors to our website each month, and we expect that number to continue increasing as we improve our product and service offering."

"As e-commerce in Brazil continues to boom, we are proud to be at the forefront of digital innovation for merchants," added Gabriel Liotti, Sales & Customer Director at Wirecard in Brazil. "With our marketplace offering, which can be tailored to the needs of any business, we are confident that Leroy Merlin suppliers will enjoy a streamlined and convenient management solution. We look forward to cooperating further with Leroy Merlin on a global scale."

Wirecard offers its unique marketplace solution to Leroy Merlin, which includes a split payment solution to manage payments and commissions for suppliers. In addition, sellers have their own digital account where they can track orders and payments, all from a single platform. Through a digital wallet, sellers can also pay bills and carry out P2P money transfers. Customer payments are protected thanks to the comprehensive risk management solution, which allows only authorized transactions to go through, thus increasing the conversion rate.

