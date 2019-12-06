Wirecard Provides Seamless Payment Solutions to Ride Hailing Platform CarGo Technologies

In-app payments planned to be handled by Wirecard with an expanded strategic focus

CarGo Technologies has over 800,000 registered users and more than 4,000 partners to provide roadside services across Europe

Collaboration supports Wirecard's megatrend, 'Commerce on the Move': the mobility services market in Europe is expected to surpass EUR 400 billion by 2030

ASCHHEIM, Germany, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology is co-operating with CarGo Technologies for seamless payment solutions. The goal is to team up for all in-app payments for the ride hailing platform in Belgrade, Vienna and Zurich where CarGo Technologies is present, and as a payment partner for the company's expansion.

CarGo Technologies is the first ride hailing platform servicing the Balkan region, with plans to expand across Europe, and was recognized by Forbes as one of the top 10 disruptive companies in 2019. To book a ride, users simply open the app and enter their desired destination. The next available driver confirms the ride, and with a simple pre-payment function powered by Wirecard, the user can enjoy the ride with no need to exchange cash or scan their card. CarGo Technologies has over 800,000 registered users and more than 4,000 partners to provide roadside services.

MaaS (Mobility-as-a-Service) solutions, such as platforms where users can book public and private transportation services without the need of a personal vehicle, are entering the market on a global scale. As a result, Wirecard sees 'Commerce on the Move' (https://blog.wirecard.com/the-payment-megatrends-new-mobility/) as a new megatrend that is now more relevant than ever. According to Statista, the mobility services market in Europe is expected to surpass EUR 400 billion by 2030.

"As we continue to expand across Europe, we are seeking a solid and experienced partner that could not only meet the payment needs of our customers but support us in our long-term growth," commented Vuk Guberinic, Founder and CEO of CarGo Technologies. "We are pleased to have found such a partner in Wirecard."

"We are excited to collaborate with CarGo Technologies and provide a seamless payment experience for each and every one of their customers," added Evangelina Mihajlovic, Lead Manager Strategic Alliances at Wirecard. "Similar to Wirecard, CarGo Technologies is a company with a clear vision and we look forward to cooperating on innovative and forward-thinking projects in the areas of smart mobility and geo-location services."

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER: WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding eco-system of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This eco-system concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About CarGo Technologies:

The CarGo application was founded in 2015 in Belgrade with the aim to make a revolution in the organization of passenger transportation – ordering a vehicle with a click, online payment, price elasticity and favorable service. Over the past four years, CarGo perfected its technology to end users, enabled them to quickly and easily carry out city driving. CarGo is a mobile application for ordering driving in the most modern way. The application connects travelers with a driver in real-time and provides a more streamlined mobile payment method for transport services. CarGo service is charged according to a pre-determined price list that includes the start price, minutes (spent on driving) and kilometers driven. CarGo believes that only innovation can change the market. Each day we are doing our best to provide our users with the best service, and a modern and efficient mode of transport. Visit us on http://applk.io/appcargo, follow us on Instagram http://bit.ly/Instagram_CarGo_At, and on Facebook @CarGoOsterreich.

Wirecard media contact:

Wirecard AG

Jana Tilz

Tel.: +49(0)89-4424-1363

Email: jana.tilz@wirecard.com

CarGo Technologies media contact:

CarGo Technologies

Miljana Veselinovic

E-mail: miljana@appcargo.com

