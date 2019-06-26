Wirecard Expands Regional Business Partnership With Amway to Boost its Payment Capabilities Across Asia Pacific

Amway is the world's No. 1 direct selling company

Wirecard to extend digital payment services to Amway Thailand, after implementing its financial commerce platform for Brunei , Malaysia and Singapore and tripling the number of transactions in those countries

ASCHHEIM, Germany, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader in digital financial technology, today announces an expansion of a long-standing business partnership with Amway, the world's No. 1 direct selling company as rated by the Direct Selling News Global 100*, to provide digital payment services to customers in Thailand. In 2017, Wirecard successfully implemented its integrated financial commerce platform across multiple locations throughout Asia Pacific, including Amway Malaysia, Brunei and Singapore. Since the implementation, Amway has more than tripled the number of transactions processed by Wirecard in those three countries. Asia is the leading region for direct selling worldwide with annual retail sales of over 85 billion US dollars.

Thanks to the extended partnership, Amway will now be able to provide multiple payment options to their customers in Thailand. Customers can select between credit, debit cards and alternative payment methods, and pay for their online and point of sale (POS) purchases using instalment plans. With more flexible payment options, customers will thus be able to benefit from improved efficiency, increased convenience and a Unified Commerce shopping experience.

"We are delighted to be deepening our business partnership with Wirecard to drive our digital transformation efforts in Asia Pacific," says Kittawat Ritteerawee, Managing Director, Amway Thailand. "Thailand is one of the key focus markets in the region, and our collaboration with Wirecard will enable us to leverage their state-of-the-art payment technology and meet the changing needs of today's consumers – who are increasingly demanding for quality service and a seamless, personalized shopping experience."

Jeffry Ho, Regional Managing Director at Wirecard, said, "Our expanded agreement is a testimony to the success of our initial collaboration making us now the digital payment provider of choice for Amway. We are very pleased to accompany Amway in their digitalization story. Through our platform and the broad spectrum of value-added services, we can establish a customer-oriented and cross-channel approach and thus further increase customer satisfaction. We will continue to expand our collaboration with Amway to deliver a unified commerce shopping experience to even more customers around the globe."

Amway Thailand has a single and consistent integration to Wirecard's digital Financial Commerce Platform to benefit from the full range of the payment ecosystem, including payment processing and acquiring for online and POS transactions. Wirecard is also providing a white label solution for Amway Thailand to customize their hosted payment page for direct sellers.

*Published in the 2019 June edition of Direct Selling News, based on 2018 revenue.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About Amway Thailand:

Founded on May 4, 1987, Amway (Thailand) Limited is Thailand's largest direct selling company in terms of sales, according to the financial statement reported to the Department of Commercial Registration, Ministry of Commerce, as of December 31, 2018.

The company currently has 330,000 Amway Business Owners (ABOs) who are actively committed to doing business and renew their memberships every year, and approximately 720,000 Amway Members nationwide who also renew their memberships annually. Amway Thailand is a member of the Thai Direct Selling Association (TDSA) and is currently represented in TDSA as Secretary General. More information for the media is available on our website www.amway.co.th, Amway Facebook page www.facebook.com/amwaythailand.

