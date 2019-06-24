Wirecard - boon Planet: Payment and Banking via a Single App Enters Pilot Stage

- Europe's first payment app offering complete banking services

- Users can open an account, transfer money, make contactless payments with their smart device and benefit from a real-time transaction overview

- Wirecard creates a complete banking and payment ecosystem with boon Planet

- boon Planet enters the pilot phase with several hundred accounts, the complete launch will follow in October 2019

- boon Planet will be expanded in the future to include additional value-added features such as mobile insurance and loyalty functions

ASCHHEIM, Germany, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms for financial commerce, is launching boon Planet – the unique ecosystem of mobile payment and banking services. With boon Planet, users have access to the entire diversity of everyday digital financial handling with just one app: Whether opening an account in just a few minutes, gaining a complete overview of all finances (Personal Finance Management) and making contactless payments via a smart device or card – boon Planet combines it all.

This makes boon, Wirecard's mobile payment app, the first-of-its-kind to create an integrated payment and banking experience for end consumers. In the first phase, several hundred accounts will test the solution. The full launch will take place from October this year. Starting with Germany, all existing boon payment users will then have the opportunity to add banking to their existing boon account. New customers will also be able to register directly for both services, which are available separately as well.

In addition to the fully digital and comprehensive bank account, users will be able to make SEPA transfers to third parties. They will also be able to use a physical Debit Mastercard in combination with their app. In future, value-added services such as innovative loyalty solutions and other digital financial services such as mobile insurance will be added. For example, products that users buy with boon could be insured at the same time.

Claudia Kaub, Head of Consumer Solutions at Wirecard, says, "We are very pleased to start the pilot phase of boon Planet. As the name suggests, in the future we will offer all our users the whole world of digital payment and banking. Once again, we are demonstrating our pioneering spirit and offering consumers everything from a single source. With boon Planet, we will set new standards so that our users no longer have to leave the app for their everyday finances."

boon is based on the Wirecard Financial Commerce Platform – from the front end to the back end – and will in future be the Group's only B2C product. Today, boon is available throughout Europe via Apple Pay, Google Pay, Garmin Pay and Fitbit Pay. In future, boon will also be launched outside of Europe. boon can also be used as a complete white label or co-branded solution for Wirecard's existing and future corporate partners.

boon will inform all users as soon as the new boon Planet solution is fully available.

Stay tuned: https://www.beboon.com/

