Wirecard and emonvia Drive Digitalization of E-mobility With charge@work Solution

ASCHHEIM, Germany, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, and emonvia, which was founded as a joint venture by one of Germany's largest energy providers, N-Ergie AG, are cooperating in the field of e-mobility. Together, the companies are launching charge@work, a secure and sustainable all-in-one charging solution for company car parks. More than 60,000 corporate customers and public utilities throughout Germany use the energy services of N-Ergie, which recently recorded annual sales of EUR 2.8 billion.

Within the terms of the collaboration, Wirecard processes all payments and handles the billing and payout to the charge point operators via its digital platform. The main target group are companies as well as airports, hotels and supermarkets.

Laser specialist TRUMPF Group has been won as a first customer and will give its employees the opportunity to charge their vehicles in one of the largest charging parks in Germany. In the background, the individual transactions are settled automatically, with payments immediately assigned to booking accounts and receipts sent directly to the drivers.

The new state-of-the-art marketplace solution offers business customers an easy entry into electric mobility with a complete solution comprising hardware and software, along with installation and maintenance to simplify the set-up and operation of charging stations for electric cars. Thanks to Wirecard, the drivers themselves benefit from digital and simple payment processes.

"E-mobility is one of the biggest trends of the coming years: By 2025, the market is expected to experience a ten-fold growth. By partnering with innovative companies such as emonvia, we are working to ensure that the trend reaches our daily lives. The entire process must be completely digital, and this is where our digital platform comes into play, handling all financial processes between end consumers, charge point operators and corporate customers," said Jan Rübel, Head of Sales Travel & Mobility at Wirecard.

"For electric vehicles to fully establish themselves, consumers must be able to charge them everywhere, simply, transparently and safely. The payment process plays a central role in this. With Wirecard, we are pleased to have an experienced partner at our side who can reliably automate these important processes for us," added Eduard Schlutius, CEO of emonvia.

Together with Wirecard, emonvia simplifies the billing of charging processes between employees, companies and guests. In addition, the two companies enable the upgrading of car parks to offer even more public charging options for electric vehicles.

