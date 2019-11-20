Wirecard and Bank Mandiri, One of Indonesia's Largest Banks, Cooperate on Digital Financial Solutions for Corporate Customers

- Mandiri Cash Management services, powered by Wirecard technology, support over 27,000 active corporate customers

- Thanks to Wirecard, Bank Mandiri has launched a new Customs Management service, a payment integration with the Indonesian Directorate General for Customs and Excise (DJBC), helping corporate customers to make customs and excise payments

- Bank Mandiri has more than 2,620 domestic branches and seven overseas branches

ASCHHEIM, Germany and JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, cooperates with one of the largest banks in Indonesia, Bank Mandiri, on digital financial solutions for corporate customers. Thanks to Wirecard, Bank Mandiri has been able to launch a new service for its 27,000 corporate clients which enables them to streamline Customs and Excise payments thanks to direct integration with the Indonesian Directorate General for Customs and Excise (DJBC). Bank Mandiri has more than 2,620 domestic branches and seven overseas branches, and reported a consolidated profit of EUR 1.6 billion in 2018.

The Customs Management service is a new feature within the Mandiri Cash Management (MCM) solution, supported by Wirecard technology and provided to over 27,000 active Bank Mandiri corporate customers. The MCM solution enables these clients to carry out a wide range of operations, including liquidity management and online foreign exchange. The solution covers the entire cash management services value chain in an easy-to-use and customizable interface.

Based on the company's international expertise, Wirecard has developed specific solutions tailored to the needs of banks in Asia that want to provide digital banking services to corporate or retail clients. In Indonesia, Wirecard is already market leader in corporate transaction banking software solutions.

The new payment solution is a result of the Indonesian Directorate General for Customs and Excise (DJBC) integration with Bank Mandiri, based on open APIs. This allows corporate customers to search DJBC invoices, check their billing status and make payments all in one transaction cycle. Corporate customers benefit from real-time information, avoiding duplicate payments, as well as accelerated transaction times and increased efficiency in the payment process.

"In addition to providing the best possible financial services to our customers, we are committed to supporting Customs and Excise by meeting the financial needs of the Directorate General," commented Dadang Ramadhan, SVP Government and Institutions at Bank Mandiri. "53% of customs and excise payments are already carried out through our MCM channel. Through our cooperation with Wirecard, we expect to further increase the overall use of MCM."

"We are proud to support Bank Mandiri, one of the largest financial institutions in Indonesia, in their digital journey," added Oliver Quadt, Managing Director Indonesia & VP Business Integration Asia at Wirecard. "We are delighted that Bank Mandiri has chosen us as their technology provider for corporate solutions, and are confident that the solutions we are providing together will continue exceeding the expectations of Bank Mandiri's customers."

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER: WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com , follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About Bank Mandiri:

Bank Mandiri is one of the leading banks in Indonesia with financial services to customers covering the Corporate, Commercial, SME, Micro, Consumer Banking and Treasury business segments. Bank Mandiri has more than 2,620 domestic branches and 7 overseas branches, and reported a consolidated profit of EUR 1.6 billion in 2018.

Wirecard media contact:

Wirecard AG

Jana Tilz

Tel.: +49(0)89-4424-1363

Email: jana.tilz@wirecard.com

SOURCE Wirecard AG