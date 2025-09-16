wire & Tube China 2026 International Recruitment Starts, Creating a One-Stop Business Platform for the Wire and Tube Industry in Asia

SHANGHAI, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 21-24, 2026, wire & Tube China 2026 will once again be held at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. The two exhibitions, organized by Shanghai Electric Cable Research Institute Co., Ltd., Messe Düsseldorf (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Metallurgical Council of the China Council for the Promotion of Int'l Trade (MC-CCPIT), held together, are expected to cover a total exhibition area of over 115,000 square meters, attracting more than 1,600 exhibitors from around the world. This will help create an efficient, collaborative industry ecosystem, driving the deep integration and high-quality development of the wire and cable, as well as the tube and pipe industries.

Deep Integration of International Resources to Build Global Platform Influence

As an important part of the international wire and tube exhibition series in Düsseldorf, Germany, wire & Tube China has always adhered to its international development direction. The previous edition of the exhibition attracted 53,173 professional visitors from 99 countries and regions, with an increasing proportion of overseas buyers. It is expected that the number of visitors in 2026 will exceed 55,000. By then, wire China 2026 will feature even stronger national and regional pavilions, including Germany, Italy, Austria, France, and China Taiwan, showcasing globally renowned brands and cutting-edge technologies. Additionally, several international industry organizations and leading enterprises have confirmed their participation, further enhancing the exhibition's global influence and procurement capabilities.

At the same time, the Tube China exhibition will feature three major sub-industry exhibitions on-site: Thermprocess China, Saw and Laser Cutting China, and the newly launched Nonferrous Metals China. The collaboration of multiple exhibitions will provide comprehensive coverage from raw materials, machinery and equipment, auxiliary technologies to finished products, creating a one-stop procurement and industry networking platform for visitors.

A Series of Engaging Forums to Spark Industry Dialogue

wire China:

- China Wire and Cable Industry Conference

- Wire and Cable Technical Exchange Meeting (Wire and Cable Forum)

- Top 100 Most Competitive Enterprises in China's Wire and Cable industry in 2026

- Theme Route Tour for Dedicated Products.

Tube China:

- China International Steel Tube and Pipe Summit

