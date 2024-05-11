WIO Taps Gracenote to Revolutionize Television Broadcast Reporting

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WIO LLC, parent company of the global TV broadcast airings platform, WIOpro™, has announced a new strategic agreement with Gracenote, the global content data business unit of Nielsen, to address the longstanding challenge of accurately tracking and collecting music royalties generated by broadcast television and digital programming, With this agreement, WIO will integrate Gracenote TV program metadata and show airings into its WIOpro™ ("When's It On – Professional") platform enabling performance rights organizations, copyright management organizations and other entities to better monitor broadcast schedules and identify when royalties have been earned.

By integrating Gracenote historical program data into WIOpro's new LookBack™ feature, WIO is enhancing its reporting capabilities and empowering Collection Societies, Rights Management Companies and the royalty-earning community to more easily monitor and export broadcast airings and better understand collections opportunities.

"At WIO, we are committed to empowering collection societies and copyright holders around the world with our platform tools and unprecedented access to the best and most accurate television broadcast and streaming data available," said Shawn Pierce, Co-Founder and CEO of WIO LLC. "We have enjoyed an incredible relationship with Gracenote for 10 years. With the solidification of this agreement, we are able to deliver an unrivaled dataset to the royalty and residual community in a way that has not been offered before." said Adam Shafron, Co-Founder and CTO of WIO LLC.

"WIO's platform developed to solve the difficult matter of royalty tracking only becomes more powerful based on the integration of accurate, timely and comprehensive Gracenote metadata," said Scott Monahan, Director, Strategic Partnerships, Gracenote. "We look forward to the combination of WIOpro's technology and Gracenote's program metadata delivering on the promise of transforming music royalty collection so that rights holders can be fairly compensated for use of their work."

WIO and Gracenote will be at the MusicBiz 2024 conference in Nashville, TN May 13 – 16. Contact Dave Pelman, COO of WIO LLC at dpelman@wiopro.com for media queries or to book an appointment for a product demonstration.

About WIO:

WIO is a technology company dedicated to providing broadcast television and digital programming data tailored specifically for the royalty and residual collection industry. Through its platform WIOpro (wiopro.com), users obtain access to real-time broadcast insights, reporting and curated data delivery.

About Gracenote:

Gracenote is the content data business unit of Nielsen providing entertainment metadata, connected IDs and related offerings to the world's leading creators, distributors and platforms. Gracenote enables advanced content navigation and discovery capabilities helping individuals easily connect to the TV shows, movies, music, podcasts and sports they love while delivering powerful content analytics making complex business decisions simpler.

