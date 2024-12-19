Winterberg Starts New TIC Buy, Build and Technologize Platform in Switzerland

Winterberg Investment X, a fund advised by Winterberg Advisory GmbH, has recently acquired its nucleus asset in Switzerland. The fund will develop a new Swiss Buy, Build and Technologize platform in the area of accredited Testing, Inspection and Certification Services and plans to acquire 3-7 Swiss small and medium enterprises in the next 5 years.

BAAR, Switzerland, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Winterberg, together with funds advised by renowned European small-cap specialist Yana Investment Partners, have established TIC Holding Schweiz AG as a platform to build a leader in the Swiss accredited testing, inspection and certification market. The first nucleus asset has recently been acquired. Details of the first acquisition will be published shortly.

Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) has been a focus for private equity groups for decades, particularly in Europe, driven by the sector's non-cyclical nature and high levels of recurring revenues. The growing emphasis on quality, safety, and environmental standards have further fueled this trend. The sector's resilience, even during economic downturns, and the essential nature of its services make it a reliable investment.

Fabian Kroeher, President of the Board of TIC Holding Schweiz and Partner in Winterberg states: "After having launched Healthcare Holding in 2021, we are excited to start our second platform in Switzerland, which we currently view as one of the most attractive markets on the European continent. Its economic stability, innovation, access to talent and thriving SME sector holds many opportunities for small-cap Buy, Build and Technologize strategies. After more than a decade of investing in Switzerland, we have built strong partnerships with industry, banks and advisors. Hence we are very confident that we can successfully execute our strategy."

Dr. Hanspeter Bader, Founding Partner of Yana Investment Partners and designated Board Member of TIC Holding Schweiz adds: "Having built a relationship with Winterberg over several years, we are very happy to become an anchor investor in their TIC Buy & Build. We are convinced that the sector, in combination with a largely unconsolidated landscape of SMEs in Switzerland, is a tremendous investment opportunity. Testing, inspection and certification play a key role in maintaining safety and environmental standards in industrial and adjacent sectors and are therefore key in building a sustainable and eco-friendly future."

About TIC Holding Schweiz AG

TIC Holding Schweiz aims at becoming one of Switzerland's leading customer-centric groups with a strong commitment to quality, excellence and diversity. The holding is actively seeking to acquire small and medium enterprises in accredited Testing, Inspection and Certification Services, preferably in succession situations. By fostering an entrepreneurial culture and benefiting from latest technologies in all corporate functions, it aspires to generate above-market growth and returns. TIC Holding Schweiz is based in Baar, Switzerland.

About Winterberg Advisory GmbH and Winterberg Group AG

Based in Gruenwald, Germany, Winterberg Advisory GmbH manages private equity investment funds, mainly concentrating on small- and mid-cap successions, creating Buy, Build and Technologize platforms such as TIC Holding Schweiz AG and Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG. Winterberg Group AG, located in Zug, Switzerland, is an independent family office that invests in private equity, along with selective ventures in real estate and other asset classes.

About Yana Partners

Yana Investment Partners engages with institutional investors, family offices, and asset managers to invest directly in outstanding privately held companies across Europe. Together with its investors, Yana is an active asset owner in highly attractive, entrepreneurial "off-market" investments in an innovative, organised, and risk-controlled manner. Investments are made by systematically partnering with independent private equity sponsors on a deal-by-deal basis with a focus on small-cap investments.

