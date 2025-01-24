Winter Davos 2025: Yidu Tech Accelerates Global Expansion of AI-Powered Healthcare Solutions

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From January 20 to 24, the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2025, also known as Winter Davos, brought together global leaders in Davos, Switzerland. Representing China's AI-powered healthcare sector, Ms. Gong Rujing (Yingying), Founder and Chairwoman of Yidu Tech and a distinguished Young Global Leader, engaged in discussions with leaders across government, business, and academia. She shared Yidu Tech's innovative practices while addressing challenges and opportunities in scaling digital health.

Ms. Gong Rujing (Yingying) Speaks at Davos

On January 23, Ms. Gong joined a panel with Italy's Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, H.E. Mansoor Al-Mansoori, Chairman of Abu Dhabi's Department of Health, and Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund. Moderated by Mayo Clinic Platform President John Halamka, the discussion explored strategies for advancing digital health, focusing on trust, data standardization, and security.

Ms. Gong highlighted Yidu Tech's impact, including 240+ scientific publications, a 40% improvement in clinical trial efficiency, and health insurance solutions benefiting 34 million policyholders. She emphasized the role of digital health in enabling personalized care and smarter decision-making.

Yidu Tech is expanding into key markets, including Southeast Asia and the United States, with plans for Japan and Europe. "China's competitive market has built a resilient team," Ms. Gong noted. "This foundation allows us to tackle global healthcare challenges with local relevance."

Ms. Gong joined Wikipedia Founder Jimmy Wales and former Ecuadorian Vice President Otto Sonnenholzner on January 24 to discuss leadership resilience. She shared how Yidu Tech deployed AI-powered tools during the pandemic to optimize resources and accelerate drug approvals, including China's first 3CL-targeted COVID-19 antiviral.

Yidu Tech addresses global challenges through impactful solutions:

Population Health: Improved regional health systems in Beijing and Ningbo .

and . Provider Solutions: Enhanced hospital efficiency and patient care.

Clinical Research: Accelerated breakthroughs with decentralized trials.

Insurance Innovation: Benefited millions through tailored Huiminbao programs.

"At Yidu Tech, we aim to make precision healthcare accessible to all," Ms. Gong said. "We look forward to advancing sustainable healthcare innovation through global collaboration."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2605464/Ms__Gong_Rujing__Yingying__Speaks_at_Davos.jpg