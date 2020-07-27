Winshuttle and Comma to Co-Sponsor Presentation by Forrester Titled "How Can Brands Be 'Future Ready' for Digital Transformation" on Thursday July 30

Live Virtual Conference Featuring Analyst Michelle Beeson of Forrester Concludes "Everything MDM & PIM" Multi-Week Webcast Series

LONDON, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Winshuttle EnterWorks, the industry-leading Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) platform, and Comma, the award-winning data management consultancy and system integrator, today announced they will co-sponsor a live virtual presentation on Thursday, July 30 at 2.00 pm BST. The webinar is titled "How Can Brands Be 'Future Ready' for Digital Transformation" and features Michelle Beeson, Forrester® Analyst Serving eBusiness & Channel Strategy Professionals. It is the final presentation in a successful series of live virtual conferences focusing on "Everything MDM & PIM" and presented by Winshuttle EnterWorks.

"We are thrilled to be hosting this live virtual conference with Comma as the company expands its partnership and joint Go-To-Market efforts with Winshuttle," said Kerry Young, Vice President and General Manager of Winshuttle EnterWorks. "Brands are facing an onslaught of greater demands externally and internally due to digital transformation. The expertise and insights Michelle Beeson will share in her presentation are geared towards helping branded manufacturers manage their growing direct-to-consumer (DTC) demand."

The sales opportunity across different digital commerce touchpoints — wholesale partner, marketplace, or direct brand website — is not one-size-fits-all, and in this upcoming session Beeson will address the importance of revamping digital strategies to support DTC and B2B2C. She will also share Forrester's latest research and insights related to brands' digital commerce strategies, addressing questions such as:

Which brands should sell DTC?

How do these changes affect existing retail and distributor relationships?

How do you ensure your brand is future ready for digital commerce?

"Comma is delighted to be sponsoring this live virtual conference with Winshuttle EnterWorks", said Callum MacBurnie Head of Alliances & Channels at Comma. "Unrelenting digital transformation means that businesses now face an explosion of customer, product and supply-chain data. Organisations that are able to manage and maintain their data effectively to drive insight and make better business decisions will be the winners. Data really does need to be at the heart of every brand's digital commerce strategy – and that data's transparency, governance, and quality has never been more important."

For more information and to register for the webcast, please click here.

About EnterWorks®

Winshuttle EnterWorks is a Multi-Domain MDM & business process automation solution provider that powers 2400+ brands including Fender, GSK, Thomson Reuters, Mary Kay, IDEA, US Foods, Ecolab, Carhartt, Rich Products, and many more. The EnterWorks platform is highly ranked by industry analysts as a Multi-Domain Master Data Management hub with deep Product Information Management (PIM) and Digital Asset Management (DAM) capabilities. Our flexible platform enables customers to deliver high-quality data and experiences across systems, channels, and audiences. Learn more at https://www.winshuttle.com/products/enterworks/.

About Winshuttle

There is a class of business processes you must digitise to thrive in today's increasingly competitive environment—one where process and data are interdependent. This is where Winshuttle excels. We empower business teams to make their processes faster and their data better. And while that may sound simple, it takes just the right combination of process automation and data management capabilities—and we've been perfecting that combination since 2003. Over 2,400 enterprises across the globe trust Winshuttle's SAP automation, product information management (PIM), and multi-domain master data management (MDM) software to drive business results at scale, become more agile and transform digital into a competitive advantage. Discover how at http://www.winshuttle.com.

About Comma

Comma is a specialist consultancy providing Advisory, Delivery and Support services for data management, data governance and data quality. The award-winning data management consultancy and system integrator is driven by business outcome and long-term success for its clients, and is a strategic partner invested in delivering solutions that align to business objectives. For more information, please visit https://www.comma-group.com/.

