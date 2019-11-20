Winning Team Emerges From ClinicalKey Global Challenge's London Finale

Elsevier brought 12 medical student finalists from across the world to London to take part in a thrilling clinical knowledge challenge

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A international team of medical students has won the first ClinicalKey Global Challenge, a competition developed by Elsevier, a global information analytics business specializing in science and health.

The four-person team composed of medical students from the UK, South Africa, Spain and Singapore prevailed in several challenges, including the final Clinical Case Escape Room. The ClinicalKey Global Challenge, launched in August 2019, tested the finalists' medical knowledge. The 12 individual finalists were selected from an initial group of more than 2,600 other medical students from around the world.

The winning team is:

Maria Ahmad , 4 th Year Medical Student, Barts and The London School of Medicine & Dentistry, Queen Mary University of London, United Kingdom

, 4 Year Medical Student, Barts and The London School of Medicine & Dentistry, Queen Mary University of Aaron Goh , 4 th Year Medical Student, Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine, Nanyang Technological University , Singapore

, 4 Year Medical Student, Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine, , Folakemi Olaokun, 2 nd Year Medical Student, University of Pretoria, South Africa

Year Medical Student, University of Juan Pablo Scarano Pereira , 4th Year Medical Student, Complutense University of Madrid, Spain

"To me, the challenge is an opportunity to network with some of the most talented medical students and physicians from around the world, leaders in their fields who are similarly committed to providing excellent healthcare," said Aaron Goh.

Each week of the Global Challenge students progressed through rounds of basic science and clinical medicine questions, and a final video round focusing on leadership in medicine, until a shortlist of 12 were selected. The finalists are a global group, from India, UK, Spain, Singapore, Mexico, USA, Germany, South Africa, Denmark, Australia and China.

"I thought this would be a cool opportunity to see how I stack up clinically against students across the globe and have a lot of fun along the way," said Bliss Chang, Harvard Medical School.

The final task in London was to meet and form teams for an intense Clinical Case Escape Room.

"Combining the evidence-based benefit of simulation-enhanced learning with the innovation of adding escape room elements was going to be a unique and amazing experience for these medical students,' said Dr. Ryan Pedigo, Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, who collaborated with Elsevier to build the ClinicalKey Global Challenge. "They will have to use teamwork, as well as their combined knowledge and skill sets to navigate the puzzles, manage the patient and win the competition. I was excited to see it all come together this past weekend!"

As part of the ClinicalKey Global Challenge Elsevier opened access to its flagship education product, ClinicalKey Student, for three months so that students could practice and develop their knowledge, both for the challenge and their continuing studies.

"At Elsevier we are continually partnering with medical students to empower and support them as they move forward in their journey to become the next generation of medical professionals," said Elizabeth Munn, Elsevier's Managing Director, Education, EMEALA & APAC Health. "We feel privileged that so many medical students entered the challenge, and we were excited to see how the final teams handled the first Clinical Case Escape Room."

The other finalists were:

Bliss Chang, 4 th Year Medical Student, Harvard University , USA

Year Medical Student, , Elizabeth Gil White , 2 nd Year Medical Student, University of Anahuac, Mexico

, 2 Year Medical Student, University of Katie Garsia , 5 th Year Medical Student, Western Sydney University , Australia

, 5 Year Medical Student, Western , Liangchen Guo, 5 th Year Medical Student, University of Copenhagen , Denmark

Year Medical Student, , Denmark Martin Ryll , 3 rd Year Medical Student, Munchen Ludwig Maximilians Universitat, Germany

, 3 Year Medical Student, Munchen Ludwig Maximilians Universitat, Michelle Navarro , 3 rd Year Medical Student, Autonomous University of Baja California, Mexico

, 3 Year Medical Student, Autonomous University of Rachit Shah , 4 th Year Medical Student, Medical College Baroda, India

, 4 Year Medical Student, Medical College Baroda, Tasfeen Billah, 3rd Year Medical Student, Curtin University , Australia

For more information, watch a video introduction to ClinicalKey Student here.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps scientists and clinicians to find new answers, reshape human knowledge, and tackle the most urgent human crises. For 140 years, we have partnered with the research world to curate and verify scientific knowledge. Today, we're committed to bringing that rigor to a new generation of platforms. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, 39,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.elsevier.com

Media contact

Christopher Capot

Global Communications

Elsevier

+1-917-704-5174

c.capot@elsevier.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/754760/Elsevier_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Elsevier