Winners of the 2024 Rank Prize for Nutrition Announced

The 2024 Rank Prize for Nutrition is awarded to Professor Mike Lean and Professor Roy Taylor for their groundbreaking work on dietary approaches to type 2 diabetes remission, transforming the lives of thousands

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 1972 by the British industrialist and philanthropist Lord J. Arthur Rank, the prestigious Rank Prize is awarded biennially in the fields of nutrition and optoelectronics.

Professor Roy Taylor and Professor Mike Lean are the winners of the 2024 Rank Prize for Nutrition. Their research has furthered understanding of how type 2 diabetes develops, and has shown for the first time that remission from type 2 diabetes is possible for some by following a low-energy weight management programme. Their research is transforming services for people newly diagnosed with type 2 diabetes by giving them the support to manage their health and reverse the effects of this serious condition.

Professor John Mathers, Chair of the Rank Prize Nutrition Committee: "The ground-breaking research by Professors Taylor and Lean has shown that a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes is not a life sentence. Their demonstration that type 2 diabetes can be put into remission by sustained weight loss will empower millions of people globally to change their eating behaviour and to improve their health."

The Prize will be awarded formally at an event in London on 1 July 2024.

Information about Rank Prize

At Rank Prize we have been celebrating outstanding scientific achievements since 1972.

We bring together young researchers and the most eminent in their fields. Those fields are nutrition and optoelectronics: the two disciplines our founder Lord Rank built his businesses upon.

We support talented researchers with grants, studentships and lectures.

We host symposia unlike any others. Together, we discuss. We debate. We challenge. We spur each other on, and make connections that last.

And with our Prize, we celebrate the breakthrough ideas that emerge, the people behind them, and the difference they make to the world.

Find out more at www.rankprize.org