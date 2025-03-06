Winners Announced in 19th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service

World's Top Customer Service and Sales Awards Winners to be Honored at Ceremony in New York City

FAIRFAX, Va., March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Winners in the 19th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service, recognized as the world's top customer service awards and sales awards, have been announced. A complete list of all 2025 Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners by category is available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

Winners will be recognized during a gala banquet at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on Thursday, April 10. Tickets are on sale now.

Winners in the 2025 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service have been announced. More than 2,100 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 45 nations and territories, were evaluated in this year’s competition. Stevie winners were determined by the average scores of more than 170 professionals worldwide on seven specialized juries.

More than 2,100 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 45 nations and territories, were evaluated in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 170 professionals worldwide on seven specialized juries. Entries were considered in more than 60 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; and categories to recognize new products and services and solution providers, among others.

The top winner of Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Awards is DP DHL, worldwide with 39 Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award wins.

Other winners of six or more Stevie Awards include:

IBM, various locations (31), Sales Partnerships, Inc., Broomfield, CO USA (20), Support Services Group, Inc., Waco, TX USA (18), ValueSelling Associates Inc., Carlsbad, CA USA (15), Unitedhealthcare Provider Service Operations, Minneapolis, MN USA (13), TransPerfect Translations, New York, NY USA (12), UPMC, Pittsburgh, PA USA (12), Druva Inc., Santa Clara, CA USA (9), Intuit Canada, Toronto, ON Canada (9), Blackhawk Network, Pleasanton CA USA (8), GoHealth, Chicago, IL USA (8), Tata Consultancy Services, worldwide (8), Element TV Company, LP, Winnsboro, SC USA (6), Intuit Mailchimp, Atlanta, GA USA (6), Mplus, Zagreb, Croatia (6), and Nutun, Johannesburg, South Africa (6).

Winners in one special category, the Sales Partnerships Ethics in Sales Award, will be announced in early April. The deadline to submit nominations for this prize is March 21. This award recognizes organizations for best practices and achievements in demonstrating the highest ethical standards in the sales industry.

Five winners of Grand Stevie Award trophies, for the five most-honored organizations in the competition, will be announced the week of March 17.

All organizations worldwide are eligible to compete in the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and may submit any number of nominations in a wide range of award categories for sales, customer service, solution providers, business development, solutions and implementations, and thought leadership.

Nominations for the 2026 edition of the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service will be accepted starting this July. The entry kit may be requested at http://www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

The awards are presented by the Stevie Awards, which organizes nine of the world's leading business award programs including the prestigious International Business Awards® and American Business Awards®.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Each year more than 12,000 nominations from more than 70 nations are judged by more than 1,000 professionals in Stevie competitions. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of the 2025 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include The Brooks Group, Sales Partnerships, Support Services Group, and ValueSelling Associates.

Marketing Contact:

Nina Moore

Nina@StevieAwards.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2634930/The_Stevie_Awards_2025_winners.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2634929/The_Stevie_Awards_Logo.jpg