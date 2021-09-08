Winners announced for Hidden Gems, Deliverect's first contest to support SMB restaurants

On 21st July, Deliverect launched its " Hidden Gems " contest to further help the global food and hospitality industry. The contest welcomed independent restaurants and small chains across from 17 countries to submit their online ordering "hidden gem" menu item. Voting was open to the public from 21 July - 5 September. For each vote, Deliverect donated €1 to World Central Kitchen, a global charity providing meals to people in need.

The grand prize winner for the Best Hidden Gem menu item is Los Costilla in Madrid, Spain for their "Sweet Chipotle Chicken Sandwich''; a succulent fried honey chicken burger topped with a chipotle sauce in a brioche bun. The Los Costilla team will be awarded €50,000 (approximately $60,000 / £43,000) and one-year's free access to Deliverect.

Juan Abraham De Oliveira, co-founder of Los Costilla: "We're thrilled to have been chosen as the winners of the Hidden Gems competition! Our entire team has worked incredibly hard to continue delivering exceptional meals during the pandemic, so this is a testament to their dedication towards impeccable food. I'm grateful to work with a group of such talented individuals every day, and to have the support of partners like Deliverect. We are excited to take our small restaurant (and taste buds!) to the next level."

The runners up will receive varying prizes:



Most Comforting Gem: Are you Hungry in Pennsylvania (USA ) - "FatLion"

Are you Hungry in ) - Best Food Truck Gem: Banh Mi Express in Brussels ( Belgium ) - "Banh Mi Pulled Pork"

Banh Mi Express in ( ) - Best Breakfast Gem: Matthews Yard in London (UK) - "Breakfast MYMuffin"

Matthews Yard in (UK) - Most Surprising Mix of Flavours: Gelato Street in Nairobi ( Kenya ) - "Avocado Oil Pink Peppercorn Gelato"

Gelato Street in ( ) Most Snackable Gem: Tino | Esto No Es Una Pizza in Barcelona ( Spain ) - "Tino"

Tino | Esto No Es Una Pizza in ( ) - Most Sweet and Savory Gem: Comal in Tijuana ( Mexico ) - " Chile en Nogada"

Zhong Xu, CEO and co-founder of Deliverect: "From small family owned establishments to large global chains, restaurants all over the world rely on Deliverect for online order management. Our "Hidden Gems" competition was created to support our customers who have faced enormous challenges, having to rapidly shift to online at the start of the pandemic. These smaller restaurants often do not get the recognition and the visibility they deserve. "Hidden Gems" is a chance to celebrate them and bring new customers to enjoy their great food."

To celebrate the restaurateurs, staff, chefs and delivery drivers, along with Deliverect's extended ecosystem of partners, who make food delivery possible, Deliverect is hosting the first annual International Delivery Day today with events in cities across the world, featuring giveaways, special menu items, music and more.

Whether a restaurant worker, driver, owner, vendor or customer — this day shines light on everyone who continues to support the restaurant industry, especially through the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information on how to participate in any of the International Food Delivery Day activities, please visit fooddeliveryday.org and check us out on Facebook .

About Deliverect

Deliverect is a SaaS company that simplifies online food delivery management. Deliverect seamlessly integrates online orders from food delivery channels (Uber Eats, Doordash, etc.), allowing 13,000+ establishments to improve operational service and increase customer satisfaction. Operating in over 30 markets around the world, Deliverect is trusted by restaurant chains and FMCGs such as Taco Bell, Timeout Market, and Unilever, as well as small and midsize restaurants and dark kitchens around the world. To find out more information visit www.deliverect.com .

