Windscreen Wiper Blade Market to Reach $10.3 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 3.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global windshield wiper market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as rise in demand for technologically advanced wiper blade and surge in demand for high-quality wiper blades for premium vehicles.

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Windscreen Wiper Blade Market by Type (Boneless Wiper Blades, and Bone Wiper Blade), Distribution Channel (Aftermarket, and OEM), and End-Use Industries (Automotive, Aviation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the windscreen wiper blade market was valued at $7.3 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $10.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The number of vehicles on the road directly influences the demand for windshield wiper blades. As vehicle ownership rates increase globally, the demand for wiper blades rises correspondingly. Furthermore, regions with diverse weather conditions, such as those experiencing frequent rain, snow, or dust storms, tend to have higher demand for windshield wiper blades. Adverse weather conditions accelerate wear and tear on wiper blades, necessitating more frequent replacements. Moreover, trends within the automotive industry, such as the rise of electric vehicles (EVs) , autonomous vehicles, and the growing popularity of SUVs and trucks, also impact the demand for windshield wiper blades. Different vehicle types may require specific wiper blade designs or sizes, leading to increased market segmentation. In addition, the aftermarket segment plays a significant role in driving growth in the windshield wiper market. Consumers often replace worn-out wiper blades with aftermarket alternatives, either due to preference for specific brands or to upgrade to higher-quality or specialty blades.

Report Coverage & Details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $7.3 billion Market Size in 2033 $10.3 billion CAGR 3.8 % No. of Pages in Report 488 Segments Covered Type, Application, End-Use Industries and Region Drivers Rise in demand for technologically advanced wiper blade Surge in demand for high-quality wiper blades for premium vehicles Rise in vehicle production and sales globally Opportunities Rise in demand for high-quality aftermarket wiper blade Restraint High cost of advanced wiper blade technology Limited availability of raw material required for the manufacturing of wipers

Segment Highlights

The boneless wiper blade segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

By type, the boneless wiper blade segment is anticipated to experience faster growth in the windshield wiper market due to its design without traditional metal or plastic frames, which can cause uneven pressure and streaking on the windshield. Instead, they feature a single, continuous piece of rubber or silicone that conforms to the curvature of the windshield, providing consistent pressure and better contact for improved wiping performance. Traditional wiper blades with metal frames are prone to corrosion, wear, and deformation over time, leading to reduced effectiveness and the need for more frequent replacements. In contrast, boneless wiper blades are typically made from durable materials such as rubber compounds or silicone, offering greater resistance to wear and tear and longer service life.

The aftermarket segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

By application, the aftermarket segment is anticipated to experience faster growth in the windshield wiper market due to wide range of windshield wiper blade options, including various brands, sizes, materials, and features. This extensive product range allows consumers to find wiper blades that best suit their specific needs, preferences, and budget constraints. Aftermarket wiper blades are designed to be compatible with a wide range of vehicle makes and models, including both older and newer vehicles. This universality makes aftermarket blades accessible to a broad customer base, driving their popularity and market share.

The automotive segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

By end-use industry, the automotive segment is anticipated to experience faster growth in the windshield wiper market owing to automotive sector which encompasses a wide range of vehicle types, including passenger cars, light trucks, commercial vehicles, and specialty vehicles. The high volume of vehicle production within the automotive sector drives substantial demand for windshield wiper blades to equip new vehicles before they are sold to consumers. Automotive manufacturers often have integrated supply chains that include partnerships with windshield wiper blade suppliers. These partnerships ensure a reliable supply of wiper blades that meet the quality and performance standards required by OEMs, further solidifying the automotive sector's market share.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, North America experiences a diverse range of weather conditions, including rain, snow, sleet, and hail, depending on the region and season. The need for reliable windshield wipers to maintain visibility during adverse weather conditions drives the demand for high-quality wiper systems in the region.

Key Players

Denso Corporation

Federal-Mogul LLC

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Mitsuba Corporation

PIAA Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Trico Products Corporation

Valeo SA

WEXCO Industries Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global windshield wiper market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:

In June 2023 , the Valeo's Canopy wiper blade was designed to reduce CO2 emissions by 61% compared to a typical Valeo wiper blade commonly used in the European market, making it a significant advancement in environmental sustainability within the automotive industry.

, the Valeo's Canopy wiper blade was designed to reduce CO2 emissions by 61% compared to a typical Valeo wiper blade commonly used in the European market, making it a significant advancement in environmental sustainability within the automotive industry. In January 2024 , Mister-Auto has integrated Valeo's Canopy low carbon footprint wiper blade range, offering customers an eco-friendly option that reduces CO2 emissions compared to traditional wiper blades, aligning with sustainability goals in the automotive sector.

, Mister-Auto has integrated Valeo's Canopy low carbon footprint wiper blade range, offering customers an eco-friendly option that reduces CO2 emissions compared to traditional wiper blades, aligning with sustainability goals in the automotive sector. In December 2022 , Valeo launched EverGuard™, representing the next generation of wiper blades, offering advanced features and innovative technology to enhance visibility and durability for drivers worldwide.

, Valeo launched EverGuard™, representing the next generation of wiper blades, offering advanced features and innovative technology to enhance visibility and durability for drivers worldwide. In March 2020 , Valeo launched universal flat wiper blades in India market. These wiper blades will be manufactured at Valeo's Vallam site located near Chennai . The universal flat wiper is fast to becoming the standard to fit in new vehicles in India , as it is the trend now in Europe , America, and China claims Valeo.

