Windows Market to Reach $52 Billion by 2029 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Windows Market by Material (Wood, Wood-Clad, Metal, Plastic, Fiberglass), Frame Type (Slider, Casement, Awning, Hopper, Fixed, Single-Hung, Double-Hung, Glass Block), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029,' the windows market is projected to reach $52 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 9% from 2022 to 2029. Based on volume, the global windows market is projected to reach 307.8 million units by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

Windows are an important part of construction projects across the commercial, residential, and industrial sectors and offer functional and aesthetic benefits. They play a vital role in the residential and commercial sectors as they provide natural light, natural ventilation, and operational comfort. Windows are available in a wide variety of types and styles. These are manufactured using materials such as uPVC, aluminum, timber, iron, and steel.

The growth of this market is driven by the growing demand for single-hung windows, the rapid growth of the construction industry, and consumers' growing inclination toward smart homes. Rapid urbanization in emerging economies and the increasing demand for windows in the renovation industry are expected to create growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, fluctuating raw material prices are a challenge for market growth. Additionally, large windows are a major trend in the global windows market.

Consumers' increasing inclination toward smart homes is expected to drive market growth

Consistent technological advancements and the proliferation of smart devices and appliances have led to the emergence of smart homes. Windows add to the aesthetics of buildings, provide ventilation, and allow people inside buildings to get an outside view. They allow for the entry of fresh air, reducing exhaustion and improving productivity. Leading market players are focused on developing new and improved products to enhance consumers' experience. Windows are also available in materials that make them resistant to damage from saline water & pollution and fading due to chemical & dust exposure. Windows manufactured from certain materials can also make indoor spaces soundproof. The rise in demand for sustainable living and the growth in the construction of smart homes & energy-efficient buildings have accelerated the adoption of uPVC windows as they allow natural light to enter, make spaces feel less confined, and improve the aesthetic value of buildings.

With advancements in smart homes, homeowners require windows that not only complement the functional features of the home's architecture but also deliver benefits such as durability, protection, and eco-friendliness. uPVC windows provide a higher level of security and longevity than any other types of windows due to their resistance to pollution, mold, moisture, and corrosion. The windows are also 100% recyclable. All these factors have increased the popularity of uPVC windows among smart-home owners. As windows allow natural light to enter, they can help reduce energy bills by 30%. All these benefits, coupled with consumers' increased inclination toward smart homes, have positively impacted the demand for windows, driving the growth of the global windows market.

To provide efficient analysis, Meticulous Research® has segmented this market by material (wood, wood-clad, metal, plastic, and fiberglass), frame type (slider windows, casement windows, awning windows, hopper windows, fixed windows, single-hung windows, double-hung windows, and glass block windows), and geography (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Based on material, the windows market is broadly segmented into wood, wood-clad, metal, plastic, and fiberglass. In 2022, the plastic segment accounted for the largest share of the global windows market. However, the fiberglass segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing need for highly energy-efficient windows, increasing spending on home remodeling, and rising adoption of green buildings as they reduce the carbon footprints of buildings.

Based on frame type, the windows market is segmented into slider windows, casement windows, awning windows, hopper windows, fixed windows, single-hung windows, double-hung windows, and glass block windows. In 2022, the single-hung windows segment accounted for the largest share of the global windows market. The large market share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for hung windows as they are less expensive and the rising number of private houses under construction.However, the awning windows segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the windows market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the Windows Market. The region is also expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The growth of this market is mainly driven by the rapidly developing economies, the increasing number of building permits and dwellings for new residential buildings, holiday homes and premises, the rising number of residential and non-residential construction projects, and the growing demand for green construction projects.

Some of the key players operating in the windows market are JELD-WEN Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Andersen Corporation (U.S.), Atrium Corporation (U.S.), LIXIL Corporation (Japan), Marvin Lumber and Cedar Co (U.S.), MI Windows & Doors, LLC (U.S.), Masco Corporation (U.S.), Pella Corporation (U.S.), Weru GmbH (Germany), BG Legno Srl (Italy), SGM Window Manufacturing Limited (U.K.), Vinylguard Window & Door Systems Ltd. (Canada), Deceuninck NV (Belgium), Neuffer Window + Door GmbH (Germany), and Duo-Corp. (U.S.) among others.

Scope of the report:

Windows Market, by Material

Plastic

Wood-clad

Metal

Aluminium



Steel

Fiberglass

Double-glazed Panes



Single-glazed Panes



Triple-glazed Panes

Wood

Windows Market, by Frame Type

Single-glazed Panes

Double-hung Windows

Slider Windows

Casement Windows

Fixed Windows

Awning Windows

Glass Block Windows

Hopper Windows

Windows Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Poland



Belgium



Switzerland



Spain



Netherlands



Sweden



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Singapore



Australia



Indonesia



Thailand



Malaysia



Phillippines



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

