Wind-Inspired Xinjiang A Journey Through the Region's Natural Beauty and Culture

Xinhuanet

22 Apr, 2025, 07:43 GMT

April 22, 2025

Have you ever felt the wind in Xinjiang? lt dances through the streets in spring, travels beside you in summer, paints golden landscapes in autumn, and whispers through the snow in winter. For millions of years, the wind has shaped this land-unrestrained, ever-changing, and full of stories. It carries the rhythm of Xinjiang: where resilience meets warmth, and tradition meets endless possibilities.

Wind-inspired Xinjiang

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l3yVBGPOzLM

