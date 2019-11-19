Wilmington Trust Expands Global Loan Agency Services Team with Two Key Hires

This move is consistent with M&T's plan to build on its fee business in a consistent, measured manner. Given the size of the current global loan market - $2 trillion in outstanding leveraged loans, of which $1.3 trillion is held by institutional lenders – the new senior hires allow Wilmington Trust to fulfill its strategic vision to support increasing client demand with its deep loan agency expertise across various asset classes and industries. The firm strengthens an already robust Loan Agency Services team and maintains its position as a leader, with a diverse, global portfolio ranging from bi-lateral loans to broadly syndicated loans with more than 750 lenders. Wilmington Trust is one of the largest independent loan agency services providers globally, working with lenders to process over 800 assignments each month in over 500 transactions in the U.S. and Europe.

Vucic will be responsible for the strategic direction and growth of Loan Agency services by collaboration with business development and market participants in the U.S., which will ensure the firm continues to deliver best in class client service.

Girling joins an expanding team in the UK office. He is focused on onboarding, negotiating and closing high-profile loan deals while also managing a portfolio of complex transactions across various asset classes.

"Welcoming Medita and Antony is an essential step to support continued growth in our Loan Agency Services business and to reinforce our status as the agent of choice in this market," said Jack Beeson, Head of Global Capital Markets, Wilmington Trust. "We fully anticipate the loan market to continue growing, and as such, we are enthusiastic about the expertise that Medita and Antony bring. We are committed to continue hiring top talent to support the business."

Based in Chicago, Vucic is a seasoned professional in financial services and corporate trust with over 18 years of experience. She was most recently with The Bank of New York Mellon, where she worked with several corporate trust products and held various leadership positions. There, she led the U.S. Investment Managers Relationship Management team focused on all corporate trust products required by asset managers issuing debt in the Capital Markets. She is active in her community and among professional associations, including serving as President of the Chicago Financial Women's Alliance and is a regular speaker at several industry conferences.

Based in London, Girling was most recently with Barclays where he was Head of Debt Product Services. He has 18 years of experience managing facility and security agent roles and has worked on project finance, real estate, leveraged and investment grade syndicated loans throughout the Middle East and Europe. He has participated in Loan Market Association (LMA) Agency Working Group meetings and frequently presented on various LMA training courses.

Wilmington Trust is a leading provider of services to the loan market, including independent loan agency services, for some of the largest and most complex restructurings in the U.S. and Europe. Taking a non-lender role, the firm acts as a neutral, impartial agent on new originations and successor appointments. Our tenured staff combined with our financial stability and quality of service make Wilmington Trust the agent of choice for banks, funds, debt advisors, and lawyers in need of an independent agent. Wilmington Trust is backed by the strength and stability of its parent company, M&T Bank, with $121.6 billion in balance sheet assets as of June 30, 2019.

ABOUT WILMINGTON TRUST

Wilmington Trust, N.A. provides Corporate and Institutional Services including institutional trust, agency, asset management, retirement plan, agency, asset management, and administrative services for clients worldwide who use capital markets financing structures. Wilmington Trust provides direct trust, custody, and fiduciary services for retirement plans, companies, foundations, organizations and financial institutions.

Wilmington Trust also provides Wealth Advisory services with a wide array of personal trust, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, and family office solutions designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth.

Wilmington Trust maintains offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Paris, Dublin, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit www.WilmingtonTrust.com.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

