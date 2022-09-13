Williams Lea to acquire UK-based Intelligent Office, strengthening business service offerings to the Global Legal Market

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global skilled business support services firm Williams Lea announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire UK-based outsourced support solutions provider Intelligent Office. The deal is expected to complete on October 1, 2022.

As part of the acquisition, Intelligent Office brings a strong client base and over 800 talented employees into the Williams Lea organization. The clients, including a number of UK top 200 law firms will benefit from Williams Lea's best-in-class corporate infrastructure, global reach and focus on leading-edge technology.

"This acquisition perfectly aligns to Williams Lea's business growth strategy and strengthens our offerings in the UK legal market," said Clare Hart, CEO Williams Lea. "Intelligent Office's regional expertise and presence, added to our expanding global product and operational capabilities, solidifies our commitment to serving the global business services needs of our clients," she added.

Rachel McCorry, CEO Intelligent Office commented on the acquisition: "Williams Lea's values and their commitment to clients aligns perfectly with Intelligent Office's vision. Over the last 20 years, Intelligent Office has built an attractive portfolio of office, administrative and secretarial support services to the legal sector, and joining the Williams Lea family combines complementary talent, expertise and culture from our two businesses which further strengthens the services we deliver to our collective clients and expands opportunities for all our employees. I am very much looking forward to integrating our operations and supporting clients in our EMEA region to revolutionize their support services."

James Savage, Partner at YFM, Intelligent Office's Private Equity investor added: "When we backed Intelligent Office in 2014, we knew that Rachel and her team were well placed to capitalize on a growing legal market. Since then, the business has broadened its product offering, supporting its clients through the pandemic and in the evolution of working practices and more than doubling revenue and profits. We're pleased to realize this strong return for our investors and think that Williams Lea is a great home for the business."

About Williams Lea

Williams Lea is the global provider of skilled business-critical support services to financial, legal and professional services firms, connecting people, processes and technology to streamline key business and administrative functions and helping companies adapt to a more virtual and digital workplace.

Built on a strong heritage, great client relationships and a talented team, Williams Lea is the trusted global outsourcing provider to clients in highly regulated environments.

Williams Lea serves clients in 20 countries across four continents and has 5,500 employees worldwide. Williams Lea is backed by Advent International, one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors.

For more information, please visit www.williamslea.com.

Contact: Jennifer Materkoski

Director, Communications

+01 304-559-9491

jennifer.materkoski@williamslea.com

