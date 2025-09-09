Wild Turkey Bourbon Reveals New Global Campaign, Proudly Declaring "When You Know It's Right, Don't Change a Damn Thing"

These days, there's always a new version and endless pressure to chase what's next. But what good is change for change's sake? While some may call it stubborn, Wild Turkey calls it conviction, and it's how they've been making bourbon for over 100 years. This message is clear throughout the new campaign films, launching globally this month, as an unmistakable line is drawn on the ground. Wild Turkey has been faithful to its recipe for over a century and, with it, has created a legend.

At the heart of the story is an iconic heritage brand helmed by legendary Wild Turkey Master Distiller and Bourbon Hall of Famer Jimmy Russell, who helped save bourbon from a fate worse than death: becoming like everything else. In the 1970s and 1980s, when the industry turned toward lighter spirits, Jimmy refused to bend to fleeting fads and water down his signature Wild Turkey 101 bourbon. He kept making his bourbon the same way, aged longer and full of bold, pre-prohibition flavor. Today, Jimmy is celebrating 71 years with Wild Turkey, as the longest serving master distiller in the spirits industry. He is joined by his son, Master Distiller and Bourbon Hall of Famer Eddie Russell, and grandson, associate master blender Bruce Russell, to carry the recipe of Wild Turkey forward.

The campaign is an homage to the time-honored and the enduring, including classics like Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon, which still has the same signature bold flavor as it did over a century ago. The creative treatment for the campaign films, directed by Kiku Ohe, reflects this message. Featuring a compelling mixed-media approach incorporating film stock (8mm/35/Digital), digital and historical photos and artifacts. Reinforced by memorabilia from Jimmy's seven decades in the industry – including old notebooks filled with recipes, newspaper clippings, and archival family photos – these pieces illustrate the brand's rich history, heritage, and philosophy.

"Every bottle of Wild Turkey bourbon tells a story of conviction," says Raul Gonzalez, Global Managing Director of Whiskey & Rum at Campari Group. "The brand's steadfast approach is one reason why Wild Turkey is so beloved and respected all over the world today. There's pride in ordering Wild Turkey bourbon, and we're excited to bring Jimmy and Wild Turkey's story to a new generation of fans with this new campaign."

The campaign features notable cameos from four members of the Russell family including Master Distiller Jimmy Russell, his son Master Distiller Eddie Russell, his grandson Associate Blender Bruce Russell, and Jimmy's granddaughter and Wild Turkey US Brand Ambassador Joann Street. The films also include bartenders and fans of Wild Turkey from some of the brand's top global markets including Toure Folkes from New Orleans, US, Sam Russ from Brisbane, Australia and Naoto Ogawa from Tokyo, Japan.

"Wild Turkey is a brand that knows exactly who it is and refuses to compromise," said Lucas Bongioanni, Chief Creative Officer, GUT New York. "In an era obsessed with innovation and reinvention, it's rare to find a story that's about staying true to its origins. We are honored to bring that special kind of bravery to life in a way that feels as bold as the bourbon itself."

The first new global brand campaign since "Trust Your Spirit" debuted in 2021, "When You Know It's Right, Don't Change a Damn Thing" will begin to roll out in global markets in fall 2025, starting with the US, Japan, Australia, and South Korea. The campaign includes a variety of films and bold key visuals to be used across channels, including digital, social, TVC, and print.

For more information, visit wildturkeybourbon.com or follow Wild Turkey at @wildturkey.

ABOUT WILD TURKEY

The distillery for Wild Turkey Bourbon is in Kentucky, situated on a deep limestone shelf on the Kentucky River. The shelf acts as a natural filter and provides the distillery with crystal clear water, vital to making such a high-quality product. Wild Turkey features the legendary father and son Master Distilling team of Jimmy and Eddie Russell, who have over 100 years of collective experience working at the Wild Turkey distillery, and are now joined by the next generation, Associate Blender Bruce Russell.

The famous Wild Turkey brand name first came about back in 1940 when distillery executive Thomas McCarthey took a few warehouse samples on a Wild Turkey hunting trip with a group of friends. The following year, his friends asked him for "some of that Wild Turkey whiskey" and the brand was born.

Wild Turkey is distilled and put into new oak barrels at a much lower ABV than most bourbons. This results in a much richer flavor, as less is cooked out during the production process. Ageing in the highest quality new American oak barrels with the heaviest char available (the Number 4 "alligator" char), imparts a smooth flavor and deep amber color to the whiskey. The barrels are filled at the distillery in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. Website: wildturkey.com.

ABOUT CAMPARI GROUP

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spanning across Aperitifs, including iconic brands like Aperol and Campari, Agave spirits such as Espolòn tequila, Whiskeys and Rum, with Wild Turkey and Appleton Estate, as well as Cognac and Champagne, including Courvoisier and Grand Marnier. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Campari Group operates via 24 production sites worldwide and its own distribution network in 27 countries. Campari Group employs approximately 5,000 people. The shares of the parent company Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM) have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001. For more information: http://www.camparigroup.com/en. Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z1Ok7CV4PBU

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2767631/Wild_Turkey_When_You_Know_It_s_Right_Don_t_Change_A_Damn_Thing.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2768083/Wild_Turkey_Logo.jpg