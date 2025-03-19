Widex Unveils the WIDEX ALLURE™ Platform Featuring Crystal Clear Speech and the World's First Cloud-Based Fitting Software

Widex has fully reimagined the hearing care solution, delivering industry-changing innovation that is clear, intuitive, and future-ready. Widex Allure's Precision Hearing Technology features a combination of new and enhanced features such as Speech Enhancer Pro, Enhanced Sound Classifier, Adaptive Dynamic Feedback Controller, Allure PureSound, and the Allure Dedicated Streaming Compressor.

Together, these features deliver a naturally clear and precise sound quality, seamless transitions between soundscapes, and an improved experience in noisy situations.

"We are very proud to introduce Widex Allure, which represents a transformative change and a clear difference in hearing technology performance," said Adina Bahcevanii, Head of Widex. "Allure delivers crystal clear speech while allowing wearers to be fully immersed in the sound of their environment, providing a natural hearing experience."

Widex Allure's new Adaptive Dynamic Feedback Controller employs uniquely adaptive frequency shifting that activates only when needed, without compromising sound quality.

Furthermore, Widex Allure builds upon the clinically proven ZeroDelay technology with the new Widex Allure PureSound program. The Allure PureSound processing now delivers significantly enhanced speech intelligibility in noise — an improvement of 4.3 dB SNR1 — with more advanced processing features than ever before.

"Early studies indicate that most wearers prefer the advanced noise management and feedback control features of Widex Allure," Adina Bahcevanii continued. "In fact, an impressive 92% of users preferred Allure in noisy situations over the previous platform.2 Clear conversations, seamless soundscape transitions, and immersive hearing experiences — with Widex Allure, the difference is clear."

First WIDEX ALLURE Hearing Aid, First Cloud-Based Fitting Solution

The first hearing aid on the Widex Allure platform is the Widex Allure RIC RD, offering ease of use, new connectivity, multiple charger options, and excellent battery life. It features the new Widex Allure App, which offers an intuitive user experience and integrated accessibility functions. In addition, the Allure App gives wearers the power of real-time artificial intelligence and machine learning so they can easily personalize their hearing experience.

The Widex Allure RIC RD is also the first hearing aid available for fitting via the new Widex Compass Cloud, the world's first cloud-based fitting software. Known for bringing paradigm-shifting innovations to market, Widex created the Widex Compass Cloud as another industry first.

Widex Compass Cloud offers hearing care professionals (HCPs) an intuitive and powerful cloud-based software for great first fits. And because it lives in the cloud, Widex can continuously improve the software and user experience while ensuring Compass Cloud remains secure by design.

"Widex Allure and Widex Compass Cloud represent our commitment to All-in-One Audiology, a suite of technologies and capabilities that offer HCPs and their clients an intuitive and streamlined workflow with a simplified configuration of fitting," Adina concluded. "With Widex All-in-One Audiology, we are pioneering the future of the industry in ways that allow HCPs to spend more time helping patients and patients more time experiencing better, healthier hearing."

For more information on Widex Allure and Allure RIC RD hearing aids, click here. For more information on Widex Compass Cloud, click here. For high-res images, click here.

About Widex

Widex, one of the world's leading brands for hearing aids and part of WS Audiology, was founded in Denmark in 1956. Since our beginning, our ambition has been to create the absolute best hearing aids to deliver the most natural sound. The pursuit of natural sound guides everything we do. Leading audiological research, quality craftsmanship, intuitive design, and exceptional support all play essential roles. Yet, it is the unique technology behind natural sound that truly sets us apart. With each technical advancement, we get closer to the ultimate achievement – sound so natural you can forget about your hearing loss. Sound like no other, naturally perfect.

