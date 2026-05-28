Wi-Fi Chipset Market to Hit $30.5 Billion by 2031, Driven by Surging Demand for Connected Devices -- Wissen Research

SHERIDAN, Wyo., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Wi-Fi chipset market is projected to grow from USD 21.5 billion in 2025 to USD 30.5 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period (2026–2031), according to a new study by Wissen Research.

The rapid growth of connected devices, smart homes, and high-speed wireless technologies is driving demand for advanced Wi-Fi chipsets. Increasing adoption of Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, and Wi-Fi 7 is boosting chipset integration across smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, gaming devices, and IoT systems. Rising investments in 5G, cloud computing, and edge networking are further accelerating the need for high-performance, low-latency wireless connectivity solutions.

"We're at a point where almost every device around you need to be connected — and connected fast. Wi-Fi chipsets are quietly powering that shift, and the pace is only going to pick up from here," said Mayur Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Wissen Research.

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Technology Advancements Reshaping the Wi-Fi Chipset Market

Advancements in Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, and Wi-Fi 7 technologies are reshaping the Wi-Fi chipset market by enabling higher throughput, lower latency, and improved spectrum efficiency. Technologies such as OFDMA, MU-MIMO, beamforming, and AI-based network optimization are enhancing connectivity across smartphones, routers, IoT devices, and enterprise networks. Rising demand for cloud gaming, AR/VR, ultra-fast streaming, and smart home applications continues to drive innovation in next-generation Wi-Fi chipsets.

Key Market Drivers for the Wi-Fi Chipset Market:

The increasing use of smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart TVs, and various IoT devices around the world is generating a large number of demand opportunities for Wi-Fi chipsets.

The increasing installation base of Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, and Wi-Fi 7 technology is forcing organizations to upgrade their chipsets to provide faster speeds, less latency, and more network capacity.

The proliferation of smart home systems, industry automation systems, and cloud-based software applications is fostering demand for Wi-Fi chipsets.

The increasing internet traffic through video streaming, cloud gaming, and other augmented reality applications is enhancing the need for high-speed Wi-Fi chipsets with better spectrum utilization capabilities.

The quick growth in the enterprise sector and public Wi-Fi networks is motivating companies to develop new wireless technologies.

The rapid growth of 5G networks and edge computing is leading to demand for integrated Wi-Fi chipsets.

Market Challenges for the Wi-Fi Chipset Industry

The increasing complexity of Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, and Wi-Fi 7 chipsets raises R&D, thermal management, and power consumption challenges for manufacturers.

Semiconductor supply chain disruptions and dependence on advanced nodes such as 5 nm and 7 nm increase production costs and delivery uncertainties.

Growing wireless device density causes spectrum congestion in the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, reducing network efficiency and performance.

Cybersecurity risks and interoperability issues between legacy and next-generation Wi-Fi standards increase product testing and compliance costs.

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Recent Strategic Developments in the Wi-Fi Chipset Market

The deals being struck across the industry tell a clear story — the R&D by the key companies are heavily focused on innovations like support for emerging standards (Wi-Fi 7), improved power efficiency for battery-powered devices, enhanced coexistence mechanisms to reduce interference, and integration with other wireless protocols (like Bluetooth and Thread) into single System-on-Chips (SoCs), increasingly through partnerships rather than solo efforts.

In October 2025, Broadcom Inc (US) announced the industry's first Wi-Fi 8 silicon solutions, including the BCM6718, BCM43840, BCM43820, and BCM43109, targeting residential gateways, enterprise access points, and mobile clients. These chipsets are designed for the AI era, featuring advanced capabilities like ultra-high reliability, low latency, and a hardware-accelerated telemetry engine for AI-driven network optimization.

Key Insights from Wi-Fi Chipset Market Analysis

The quick uptake of Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E chips in smartphones, laptops, routers, and other smart devices has increased their demand.

Over 29 billion connected IoT devices are predicted to be active worldwide by 2030, and thus there will be demand for reliable Wi-Fi connections.

Wi-Fi 7 chipsets are growing in popularity due to faster than 30 Gbps speeds, lower latency, and multi-linking capabilities.

There has been an increasing trend among consumer electronics makers to incorporate dual-band and tri-band Wi-Fi chips into their devices to enable bandwidth-intensive applications.

Asia Pacific leads the market in terms of value owing to robust semiconductor ecosystems in China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan.

The enterprise segment is experiencing growth in the installation of advanced Wi-Fi systems for remote working, industrial automation, and AI-powered applications.

Key Players in the Wi-Fi Chipset Market

Leading companies in the Wi-Fi chipset market are focusing on product innovation, strategic collaborations, and expanding for AI-driven network capabilities to strengthen their competitive position.

Company Key Focus Area Broadcom Inc. High-performance Wi-Fi 6/6E/7 chipsets for enterprise networking, broadband gateways, and premium consumer devices. Qualcomm Technologies Inc. Advanced Wi-Fi chipset solutions for smartphones, automotive connectivity, and AI-enabled wireless platforms. MediaTek Inc. Cost-efficient Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7 chipsets for smartphones, routers, smart TVs, and IoT devices. Intel Corporation Wi-Fi connectivity platforms for PCs, enterprise computing, and next-generation wireless networking. STMicroelectronics N.V. Wireless connectivity and low-power Wi-Fi solutions for industrial automation and smart devices. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Wi-Fi chipset integration for smartphones, consumer electronics, and connected device ecosystems. Nordic Semiconductor ASA Ultra-low-power wireless connectivity solutions targeting IoT and smart device applications. Silicon Labs Energy-efficient Wi-Fi and IoT connectivity platforms for smart home and industrial applications. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Wi-Fi chipset and networking technologies for telecom infrastructure, enterprise WLAN, and smart devices.

Regional Analysis and Growth Opportunities in the Wi-Fi Chipset Market

North America holds a significant share in the Wi-Fi chipset market due to strong adoption of Wi-Fi 6/6E technologies, high broadband penetration, and increasing deployment of connected devices across homes and enterprises. The US continues to lead in advanced networking infrastructure, with growing demand for high-speed connectivity in gaming, streaming, and smart home applications.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth, driven by large-scale smartphone production, rapid expansion of IoT ecosystems, and rising investments in 5G and smart city projects across China, India, South Korea, and Japan. China remains a major manufacturing hub for consumer electronics and networking equipment, supporting regional chipset demand.

Europe is experiencing steady growth owing to increasing industrial automation, adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, and expanding enterprise WLAN deployments. Meanwhile, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are emerging markets, supported by improving internet infrastructure, rising smartphone penetration, and growing adoption of wireless broadband services.

IEEE Standard Type & MIMO Configuration Type Insights

By 2025, the IEEE 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6 & 6E) was the major technology used in the manufacture of Wi-Fi chipsets owing to the high levels of ecosystem and market maturity. The chipsets manufacturers were very aggressive in increasing the manufacturing capacity of the Wi-Fi 6 chipsets to meet huge demands from consumers and enterprises. Broadcom and Qualcomm continued shipping the Wi-Fi 6 chipsets on large scale basis and even Broadcom entered into a multi-billion-dollar deal with Apple for its Wi-Fi chipsets, which would influence market dominance in 2025 and afterward. Moreover, Qualcomm aggressively marketed its Networking Pro Series Gen 3 Platform that boosted the Wi-Fi 6E capabilities of high-performing routers.

In the 2025, the Multi-User Multiple Input Multiple Output (MU-MIMO) chipset market was larger in size compared to that of Single-User MIMO due to extensive usage in consumer and corporate devices and the world's desire to improve wireless performance. Unlike SU-MIMO that transmits data to a single device at a time, MU-MIMO could connect to several devices at once, thus increasing network efficiency. This particular function was included in all the Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) chipsets which were the leading standards in 2025. It should be noted that MU-MIMO was already part of all Wi-Fi 6 chipsets as opposed to an add-on as seen before.

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Market Segmentation Snapshot

The global Wi-Fi chipset market is segmented across IEEE standard type, band type, MIMO configuration type, application type, end users' industry type and regions:

• By IEEE Standard Type:

IEEE 802.11 BE (WI-FI 7)

IEEE 802.11AX (WI-FI 6 AND 6E)

IEEE 802.11AC (WI-FI 5)

IEEE 802.11AD

IEEE 802.11B/G/N

• By Band Type:

Single- & Dual-band

Tri-band

• By MIMO Configuration Type:

SU-MIMO

MU-MIMO

• By Application Type:

Consumer Devices (Smartphones, Laptops & PCs, Tablets),

Mobile Robots

Drones

Networking Devices (Routers & Gateways, Access Points)

mPoS (Mobile Point of Sale)

In-vehicle Infotainment

Cameras

Smart Home Devices

Gaming Devices

AR/VR Devices

Other End-use Applications

• By End User Industries:

BFSI

Retail

Automotive

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Enterprise

Healthcare

Other Verticals

• By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Advancements in Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, and emerging Wi-Fi 7 technologies are significantly improving wireless speed, lower latency, and network efficiency across consumer and enterprise applications. Growing adoption of IoT devices, smart homes, cloud gaming, and high-bandwidth applications continues to create strong growth opportunities for Wi-Fi chipset manufacturers. In addition, strategic collaborations between semiconductor companies, telecom providers, and device manufacturers are accelerating innovation and expanding Wi-Fi deployment across emerging markets and connected ecosystems.

Expert Profile | Mayur Jain, Wissen Research



Mayur Jain is a Research Expert at Wissen Research with multidomain expertise with more than 12+ years of experience in market research industry.

Email: mayur@wissenresearch.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mayur-jain-0190542a/

About Wissen Research

Wissen Research is a global market intelligence and consulting firm specializing in healthcare, life sciences, technology, and emerging industries. The company provides data-driven insights, strategic market analysis, and industry forecasts to help organizations make informed business decisions and identify new growth opportunities across global markets

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