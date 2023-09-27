Wi-Fi Chipset Market size worth USD 27.90 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 4.56% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market Size By Product (Smartphones, Tablet), By Band (Single Band, Dual Band), By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Wi-Fi Chipset Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.56% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 19.63 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 27.90 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Wi-Fi Chipset Market: Unveiling Market Trends, Drivers, Opportunities, and Challenges

The global Wi-Fi Chipset Market is witnessing a transformative evolution, with Wi-Fi technology emerging as the quintessential connectivity choice across various industries. A recent market research report provides profound insights into the current market landscape, highlighting key drivers, opportunities, challenges, and the prominent players influencing this dynamic sector.

Wi-Fi Chipset Market Outlook

The Wi-Fi Chipset Market has witnessed a paradigm shift, with wireless connectivity superseding traditional wired internet across industries. The global demand for wireless connectivity solutions has surged owing to their accessibility, ease of use, and rapid advancements in technology. As a result, Wi-Fi has become the de facto technology choice within the consumer electronics domain, finding its place in every corner of the globe.

Wi-Fi Chipset Market Key Drivers

WiGig Technology: The adoption of Wireless Gigabit (WiGig) technology has been a significant driving force in the wireless sector. WiGig, operating at multi-gigabit per second speeds over the unlicensed 60 GHz frequency band, offers advanced data transfer capabilities compared to standard Wi-Fi. The technology's development and promotion by the Wireless Gigabit Alliance (WiGig) have catalyzed its widespread adoption.

Public and Private Sector Utilization: Both the public and private sectors are making substantial efforts to enhance internet connectivity within communities. Public Wi-Fi initiatives, often spanning entire cities, have gained momentum, enabling governments to empower their citizens with better services. This initiative extends accessibility to education facilities, particularly benefiting individuals without home internet access, who can now access public services, seek employment opportunities, and access professional educational resources.

Wi-Fi Chipset Market Opportunities

The market is ripe with opportunities for innovation and growth. As Wi-Fi technology continues to advance, there are ample prospects for further penetration into emerging markets, the development of new applications, and enhanced connectivity solutions. The burgeoning smart city concept and the increasing demand for Wi-Fi-enabled devices further open doors for expansion.

Wi-Fi Chipset Market Challenges

Despite its promising growth trajectory, the Wi-Fi Chipset Market faces persistent challenges, notably in the realm of cybersecurity. The ongoing threat of data breaches and security vulnerabilities remains a significant concern. Advanced hacking systems and cyber threats continue to pose risks to the reliability of internet connectivity, despite the implementation of security measures such as WEP and WPA.

Wi-Fi Chipset Market Key Players

Prominent players shaping the Wi-Fi Chipset Market include Quantenna Communications Inc., Peraso Technologies Inc, QUALCOMM, Mediatek, BROADCOM, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Intel Corporation, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Inc, Texas Instruments, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, STMicroelectronics N.V., and Others. These industry leaders are at the forefront of technological advancements, driving innovation and market expansion.

The North American region stands out with the largest market share, driven by its proclivity for early technology adoption and its sophisticated technical infrastructure. North America's leadership in wireless communication developments, including the widespread adoption of Wi-Fi technology, solidifies its dominance in the global market.

In conclusion, the Wi-Fi Chipset Market is poised for continued growth and innovation, driven by the proliferation of wireless connectivity, advancements in technology, and the commitment of industry leaders. While challenges in cybersecurity persist, opportunities for expansion and transformation abound in this dynamic sector.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market, please

Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Wi-Fi Chipset Market into Product, Band, And Geography.

Wi-Fi Chipset Market, by Product Smartphones Tablet PCS Access Points Others

Wi-Fi Chipset Market, by Band Single-band Dual-band Tri-band

Wi-Fi Chipset Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



