Why the Power of Influencer Marketing Has Never Been So Strong, With Big Brands in Particular Seeing Their Value - Ross Furlong CEO of Influbase

And big brands agree as new research states that the majority of marketers who have invested in influencer marketing are increasing that spend in 2020.

InfluBase have long been champions of the 'mighty' micro-influencers, with Ross noting of one of their recent campaigns: "If you can achieve an engagement rate of 10.7% on content about fin-tech, you know micro-influencers are doing something right! Our clients love the authenticity that genuine micro-influencers bring to the creative brief."

It is clear that brands are quickly realising the superpower that is influencer marketing, and moreover are seeing the benefits of working with a whole range of influencers from macro to micro to ensure both reach and engagement targets are hit.

But there are also still perceived challenges on using influencer marketing, including, of course, the age old conundrum of generating measurable ROI.

Many business owners – especially at smaller organisations – are understandably cautious about investing in a relatively emerging channel if it doesn't elicit quantifiable results. However, research reveals that influencer marketing ROI has never been so strong.

Another importance is identifying the influencer that is right for your brand. At InfluBase, we have recently commissioned a piece of research revealing the top 50 mummy bloggers in the UK as well as interesting findings around the level of engagement and influence they have over their dedicated audiences.

The full insight will be available at the end of Autumn but Mummy bloggers are definitely one to watch for 2020.

Above all, brands need to ensure that their chosen influencers are authentic, transparent and relatable as according to all of our research so far, these are the key attributes to a successful influencer and influencer brand partnership.

What we do know is influencer marketing is firmly here to stay.

