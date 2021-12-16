Why Some Psychedelic Assisted Therapy Clinics Are Turning To Artificial Intelligence for Digital Mental Therapies

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Drugs like ketamine and psilocybin — the active ingredient in magic mushrooms — are showing real promise in addressing mental health disorders. More and more psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy clinics, are focusing on the whole patient experience and not just the utilization of ketamine and other psychedelic drug therapies. The therapies are being seen ass and a part of the experience, not the end all. Experts say this new direction, combining digital mental health therapy with psychedelics and other mind-altering compounds, can reduce the cost of care while improving patient protocols and outcomes. A report in Axios.com discussed the recent industry conference focusing on the largest psychedelic medicine conference in the U.S., featured speakers ranging from elite psychopharmacologists to the former boxing champion Mike Tyson, who has reinvented himself as an adviser on mental health. Axios said that: "The size of the conference is a sign that psychedelic medicine — long consigned to the edges of science — is entering the mainstream, said one industry insider. "There are hugely promising technologies right now combining psychedelic therapy and AI and wearables," he says. Wearable devices can help provide what Cappello Juan Pablo Cappello, the CEO and co-founder of NUE Life Health calls "digital phenotyping" on data points like sleep and activity that will produce patient information that goes beyond the self-reporting generally used to guide mental health therapy. "We can assess patients when they start, to get their baseline statistics," says another insider… "And then after each experience, we can assess them again, see how well they're doing" and tweak further treatment as needed… Another says that says we can bring down the price of ketamine treatment, which can currently cost several hundred dollars per infusion." Active companies in the markets this week include: Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCQX: MCURF) (CSE: MCUR), Cybin Inc. (NYSE: CYBN) (NEO: CYBN), Numinus Wellness Inc. (OTCPK: NUMIF) (TSX-V: NUMI), Novamind Inc. (OTCQB: NVMDF) (CSE: NM), Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCPK: MYCOF) (NEO: MYCO).

Axios continued: "Studies are finding increasing evidence that psychedelics like LSD and psilocybin and mind-altering drugs like ketamine or MDMA — when combined with psychotherapy — can get traction against treatment-resistant depression and anxiety. Esketamine, a chemical cousin of ketamine, became in 2019 the first new anti-depressant approved by the FDA in 25 years. It's not clear how the drugs work, though one theory is they help encourage the development of neuroplasticity in the severely depressed or anxious brain. The bottom line: Psychedelic therapy is still in its early days but combining it with telemedicine (and AI) could make it easier to scale while gathering more granular data about its effectiveness."

Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR.CNQ) (OTCQX: MCURF) BREAKING NEWS: MINDCURE Announces Certification of HIPAA Compliance, Bringing iSTRYM Closer to Commercial Deployment in the Second Quarter of 2022 - Mind Cure Health Inc, a leader in advanced proprietary technology and research for psychedelics, announced today that the Company and its digital therapeutics technology, iSTRYM, have been certified as Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant.

iSTRYM becoming HIPAA compliant reflects MINDCURE's commitment to achieving the highest standards of medical data protection and privacy. HIPAA compliance certification is the next step for the Company in working towards having the iSTRYM technology platform classified a 'Software as a Medical Device' by the FDA.

Kelsey Ramsden, President & CEO of MINDCURE, stated, "Receiving HIPAA compliance is a significant milestone for MINDCURE, which supports our goal of commercially deploying iSTRYM in the second quarter of 2022, as well as generating near-term revenue from the platform. We developed iSTRYM as a drug-agnostic tool that we will be able to scale beyond psychedelics and into other therapeutic fields, which could result in additional revenue opportunities for MINDCURE in the future."

iSTRYM is a mental health practice management software platform that empowers healthcare providers to deliver innovative and personalized healing solutions to patients. MINDCURE is positioning iSTRYM to become the industry's distribution network for science-based, evidence-backed protocols and Artificial Intelligence data systems.

Geoff Belair, MINDCURE's Chief Technology Officer, said, "We want to be the company that people trust with their minds, and achieving HIPAA is the first step of many in building that trust. At MINDCURE we passionately defend data privacy and will always ensure it is a core part of what we provide."

The Company announced in October that it had exceeded its previously announced target of 10 partner clinics for iSTRYM by the end of 2021, which currently includes partnerships with 20 ketamine clinics in nine states across the United States and three provinces in Canada.

"Our ability to partner with these clinics serves to validate our confidence in the iSTRYM platform and its value to patients and clinicians," continued Ms. Ramsden. "iSTRYM was created with the aim of shifting the paradigm of care and access to psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, reducing the cost of care, improving patient outcomes, and providing a distribution network for psychedelic companies to distribute protocols." CONTINUED… To read this and more news for Mind Cure Health, please visit https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-mcur/



Other recent developments in the markets include:

Cybin Inc. (NYSE American: CYBN) (NEO: CYBN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing "Psychedelics to Therapeutics™" recently announced that it has been awarded a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") for patent application No. 17/394,038 related to CYB004, the Company's investigational deuterated psychedelic tryptamine compound for the potential treatment of anxiety disorders. The allowed claims include other forms of deuterated psychedelic tryptamine, notably certain deuterated forms of DMT and 5-MeO-DMT. The patent, which is expected to expire in 2041 before consideration of any patent term extensions, covers composition of matter for the CYB004 drug substance as a putative new chemical entity.

"The receipt of this Notice of Allowance from the USPTO represents an important milestone in expanding our intellectual property portfolio progressing psychedelics to therapeutics for the countless patients in need, and strongly demonstrates the Company's dedication to the discovery and development of differentiated psychedelic-based compounds for addressing mental health," said Doug Drysdale, Chief Executive Officer of Cybin. "Once issued, this patent may have the opportunity to cover a broad range of claims supporting our IP in psychedelic medicine and further strengthen our emerging best-in-class position in this evolving industry."

Numinus Wellness Inc. (OTCPK: NUMIF) (TSX-V: NUMI), a leader in psychedelics-focused mental healthcare, has recently announced novel, proprietary methods for psychedelic mushroom compound screening. The testing, which was developed and validated in-house, will be available as part of its service offerings for third-party clients and used for evidence-based conversations with the regulators.

As a global leader in psychedelics testing Numinus Bioscience continues to make strides in the development of analytical testing methods for the psychedelics industry. Amongst the matrices for which methodologies are being developed are Psilocybe mushroom fruiting bodies, extracts, and derivatives and, coupled with required testing such as contaminants and residues, the lab has validated methods for active constituents. The Psilocybemushrooms constituent screen includes Psilocybin, Psilocin, Baeocystin, Norbaeocystin and Tryptophan, Norpsilocin and Aeruginascin which represent the most well-defined alkaloids for Psilocybe species.

Novamind Inc. (OTCQB: NVMDF) (CSE: NM), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, recently announced the opening of a new clinic located in downtown Salt Lake City (the "SLC Clinic"). In addition to Novamind's suite of mental health treatments, the SLC Clinic specializes in integrative behavioural health and services for adults with substance use disorders (SUD) led by incoming Medical Director, Dr. Amy de la Garza.

The SLC Clinic's outpatient SUD services provide an alternative to residential treatment programs and work to address the highly complex public health crisis that is worsening alongside challenges related to access. In 2020 alone, 93,000 Americans died of a drug overdose-an increase of 30 per cent from the previous year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Mydecine Innovations Group (OTCPK: MYCOF) (NEO: MYCO), a biotechnology and digital technology company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health and addiction disorders, recently announced it has filed a full patent application covering multiple families of psilocin analogs. The application includes solutions to directly address further precision in delivery control and shelf stabilization of psilocin, psilocybin's active metabolite, both of which are critical for use in the medical setting.

When psilocybin is administered orally, there is wide variability in onset time for each patient, making it more difficult to standardize protocols and scale treatments. The purpose of Mydecine's dermal route for the administration of psilocin is to directly address such controllability concerns. The Company's patent pending permeation enhanced prodrug provides more control over the drug while also possibly eliminating undesirable properties like nausea by bypassing the digestive system.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated forty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Mind Cure Health Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(561)325-8757

SOURCE Financialnewsmedia.com