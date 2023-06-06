Why Some Experts Believe There Is Tremendous Potential for Global Sports Industry

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundred of millions of people around the globe watch professional sports for fun, but can they also make money from it? Most people may think that the only way to generate profit from sports is through sports betting channels. The sorry reality for these methods is, the odds are stacked against you – the vast majority of sports betters end up with less money than they started. According to some, only 3-5% of sports betters are profitable in the long run. A perhaps lesser-known way of investing in sports teams is buying equity in the team if it is publicly traded on a stock market. Like any other stock, if the share price goes up in value, you can generate a positive return and vice versa. A report from 90MIN.com discussed Investing in Sports Stocks. The article said: "The reason a sports team would want to sell shares to the public is the same reason any other company would - to raise money. When a team lists its shares through an IPO (initial public offering), investors pay money up front for those shares which go directly to the sports team. In return, investors receive partial ownership of the team and can sell it at any time to another investor who wishes to buy that share. A team may wish to expand its stadium, acquire an all-star player, or raise salaries for staff. All these wonderful things cost money, and one avenue to generate a lot of cash is by selling shares of the team to the public. Active companies in the markets this week include: Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA), Manchester United (NYSE: MANU), Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA), WWE® (NYSE: WWE), DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG).

90MIN.com continued: "For example, back in 2012 Soccer team Manchester United began trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and successfully raised $233 Million, which was used to pay off some of the team's $680 million in debt. The initial share price was $14 and approximately 16.6 million shares were issued. Sports stocks can be an excellent way to diversify your portfolio. Having a diverse portfolio lowers the total risk of that portfolio, so if your investment portfolio lacks diversity, this type of investment may be for you. That said, investing in sports stocks is like investing in any other type of stock – by combining your own research with available analyst recommendations you may generate a positive return on your investment. Before investing in any security, it is important to do your own research beforehand."

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA) BREAKING NEWS: Brera Holdings PLC Acquires Strategic Stake in Manchester United PLC - Nasdaq-listed BREA Plans to Meet NYSE-listed MANU to Discuss Brera's 'Social Impact Football' Business Model and Other Value-Building Strategies - Brera Holdings PLC ("Brera Holdings" or the "Company") today announced that it has made a strategic investment in Manchester United PLC (NYSE: MANU) ("MANU") and invited the MANU board to a briefing on Brera's innovative "Social Impact Football" business model and other value-building strategies. Although MANU's market capitalization on the New York Stock Exchange is approximately $3 billion, according to the Financial Times, the price range for a pending sale of MANU, the holding company of Manchester United Football Club ("United"), could exceed $6 billion.

"We believe that our strategic investment in MANU at this time has potential for value creation and eventual realization, and we look forward to briefing their board on ways to achieve that," said Brera Holdings CEO, Sergio Scalpelli. "As owners of 'The Third Team of Milan' Brera FC, we have seen how an innovative business model, our Nasdaq IPO, and a social impact focus can not only capture attention but also lead to international expansion, diversification, and growth opportunities," Scalpelli continued.

Beginning last week, BREA began acquiring MANU shares through open market purchases, which now exceed $100,000, according to Brera Holdings Executive Chairman, Dan McClory. BREA intends to provide updates on its strategic stake in MANU, including United's performance and its owner's sale process.

While United recently finished its English Premier League season in third place to qualify once again for the Champions League, Brera Holdings announced that Brera FC had advanced to the FENIX Trophy semifinals being held this week in Milan. BBC Sport called the FENIX Trophy tournament the "Champions League for Amateurs" in its coverage of the tournament last year. Brera FC was named the "Social Impact Soccer Team of 2022" by the US-based Internet Marketing Association. CONTINUED… Read this full press release and more news for Brera Holdings at: https://www.breraholdings.com/press/

Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) – one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world – recently announced financial results for the 2023 fiscal second quarter ended 31 December 2022. For fiscal 2023, the Company reiterates its previous revenue guidance of £590 million to £610 million and its previous adjusted EBITDA guidance of £125 million to £140 million.

Overall cash and cash equivalents (including the effects of exchange rate movements) increased by £6.7 million in the quarter to 31 December 2022, compared to a decrease of £11.3 million in the prior year quarter. Net cash outflow from operating activities for the quarter was £61.5 million, compared to £31.5 million in the prior year quarter. Net capital expenditure on property, plant and equipment for the quarter was £2.7 million, an increase of £0.9 million over the prior year quarter. Net capital expenditure on intangible assets for the quarter was £27.8 million, an increase of £11.0 million over the prior year quarter. Net cash inflow from financing activities for the quarter was £99.4 million, compared to £39.5 million in the prior year quarter. This is due to a £100.0 million drawdown on the revolving credit facilities in the current quarter compared to a £40.0 million drawdown on the revolving credit facilities in the prior year quarter.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) recently announced that Naveen Chopra, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Paramount Global, will participate in a question-and-answer session during Gabelli Funds 15th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium at the Harvard Club in New York City on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 11 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available on Paramount's Investors website at ir.paramount.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available in the Events, Webcasts & Annual Meetings section shortly after the conclusion of the conversation.

WWE® (NYSE: WWE) recently announced a multi-year partnership with Twitch that will see the return of the official WWE channel and popular WWE Superstar channels, featuring live and exclusive content.

In addition to the launch of the channel, WWE will debut today a companion sidecast to Monday Night RAW, bringing the WWE Universe behind the scenes and closer to the in-ring action. The weekly viewing experience will be led by a rotating cast of hosts and will regularly feature appearances by WWE Superstars, unique and exclusive content such as backstage interviews, and more. Viewers can stream the sidecast live every Monday beginning at 8 p.m. ET via https://www.twitch.tv/wwe or the Twitch App.

Additionally, the official WWE channel will be home to other live productions and will serve as an alternate live streaming feed for all of WWE's premium live event press conferences.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) recently announced its first quarter 2023 financial results. The Company also posted a first quarter 2023 business update and an earnings presentation on the Investor Relations section of its website at investors.draftkings.com.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights Were:

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, DraftKings reported revenue of $770 million, an increase of 84% compared to $417 million during the same period in 2022 driven primarily by efficient acquisition of new customers, product innovation driving higher hold percentage, decreased promotional intensity in more mature states, and continued healthy customer retention.

"DraftKings' first quarter performance – 84% year-over-year revenue growth and share gains underpinned by a relentless focus on operational efficiency – demonstrates that this is a company positioned for sustained success," said Jason Robins, DraftKings' Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder. "We delivered highly successful online sportsbook launches in Ohio and our home state of Massachusetts and continued to create meaningful product differentiation driven by in-house innovations. We acquired customers faster and more efficiently and, importantly, saw healthy retention across cohorts. Looking at the remainder of 2023, I am confident DraftKings is well-positioned to achieve profitability on an Adjusted EBITDA basis in the near-term and deliver long-term value for our shareholders."

