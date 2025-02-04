Why Size Matters in Consulting BIP UK Forecasts Exponential Growth for 2025

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a challenging economic climate, BIP UK is thriving under CEO Roei Haberman's leadership. The past year, Haberman has driven a £3.5 million investment to position BIP UK among the top ten consultancy firms in the country, focusing on innovation, acquisitions and attracting top talent.

Roei Haberman, Alberto Idone, Ksenia Ponomareva, Federico Niero, Dave Worthington

The consulting market is evolving rapidly, with clients seeking specialised, risk-sharing partnerships. Traditional models of time and materials or resource augmentation are being replaced by approaches where suppliers share risks and benefits. Haberman's innovative strategies and focus on providing client-side assistance have resulted in strong retention for BIP UK. By working as an invested partner, rather than a supplier, BIP UK has created significant stickiness with key clients.

BIP UK's growth has been fuelled by targeted acquisitions that extend its capabilities. By integrating firms like Riskcare, a leader in financial technology innovation, and Verco, a pioneer in sustainability and energy management, BIP UK has built expertise in sectors ripe for disruption. The launch of its Google Cloud Practice underscores its commitment to digital transformation.

Smaller consulting firms benefit from agility and deep client relationships, enabling them to respond quickly and share delivery risks. Unlike many larger firms, they avoid layers of governance and bureaucracy, allowing faster decisions. This agility helps smaller firms mobilise multi-disciplinary teams at pace, combining diverse expertise and hands-on experience.

Haberman places a strong emphasis on integrating social values, diversity and sustainability into BIP UK's overarching strategy. This commitment is strengthened by the appointment of Alistair Lovegrove as Chief Strategy Officer, bringing top-tier expertise to the leadership team. With a diverse and inclusive workforce, BIP UK has established a robust foundation for sustainable growth, aligning its operations with its status as a Certified B Corporation (B Corp) and its dedication to delivering lasting societal benefits.

It is evident that clients today expect more from consultancy firms, seeking suppliers who deliver results with real-life experience. Smaller firms are uniquely positioned to thrive, making faster decisions, building deeper relationships and sharing delivery risks. BIP UK's focus on growth areas, innovation, and sustainability positions it as a leader in the sector.

"Our size and adaptability give us the edge to lead with fresh ideas and bold solutions" says Lovegrove.

2025 is the year for smaller firms to rise and redefine the game, with BIP UK setting a new standard in the consulting industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2610443/BIP_UK.jpg