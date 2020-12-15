Why Silver Prices Could Realize Huge Benefits From Surge In Solar Panels And 5G Demand

- Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In times of global crisis, historically investors have moved toward gold as a safe haven… but there is another metal which is not just being viewed as a safe place to store assets… one whose value is projected to continue to grow in spite of the pandemic. That metal is silver. Its value is expected to rise as demand for solar panels and 5G increases over the next decade. Researchers from Kent Business School found that the Rising demand for solar panels is having a major effect on the worldwide price of silver. Silver is a core element for the manufacture of solar panels, as it has the highest electrical and thermal conductivity of all metals. As such it is heavily used in solar panels. The financial markets are also well aware of this fortuitous marriage of silver to the solar panel industry. It is IN DEMAND. A recent article in Barrons spoke on the subject, saying that silver could add some luster to portfolios in the new year. "Analysts see the white metal rising to $30 an ounce in the next year from the current $23.36, and even higher given the large-scale stimulus needed to revive economies. It would be a continuation of the trend this year, which has led to the surge in gold and silver prices as investors hunt for havens. Gold grabs most of the attention, but silver acts in much the same way as its yellow cousin, namely a hedge against the dollar. That has been the case this year. It added: "Goldman Sach's Mikhail Sprogis explained in a note last month that silver is a key component in the solar industry, which is poised for big growth. Sprogis has a $30 price target for on it. Active companies in the markets this week include: First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR), Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCQB: AAGFF) (TSX-V: AAG), SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG), SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR), Enphaase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH).

The Barrons article continued that: "President-elect Joseph Biden wants to install 500 million solar panels over the next five years. Goldman estimates solar installation will jump 50% from 2019 to 2023. Installations are also expected to increase overseas, especially in China. The U.S. election outcome isn't murky anymore, with Biden set to be inaugurated in January. But the economic recovery is far less clear, especially with new business restrictions in parts of the world where new coronavirus cases are surging. Citigroup analysts are even more bullish, with a $40 price target on silver over the next 12 months, driven by investor desire for safety as well as industrial demand once the recovery picks up. They see a return of the 2010-11 bull market in silver as demand rises 6% in China, from both industrial buyers and retail investors."

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (TSX-V: AAG.V) (OTCQB: AAGFF) BREAKING NEWS: Aftermath Silver Announces Mineral Resource Estimate for Challacollo Silver-Gold Project, Chile - 84% of Indicated and Inferred Resources within Conceptual Pit Shell - Aftermath Silver is pleased to provide the results of a CIM compliant Mineral Resource estimate for the Challacollo silver-gold project, in Region 1 of northern Chile, summarised in Table 1. The Mineral Resource estimate used a conceptual open pit and underground optimised shapes to constrain the estimate.

Table 1. Summary of the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Challacollo Silver-Gold Project

Classification Material Type Tonnes (Kt) Silver (g/t) Gold (g/t) Silver (Koz) Gold (Koz) Indicated Open Pit 5,597 170 0.27 30,639 49 Underground 1,043 134 0.29 4,510 10 TOTAL 6,640 165 0.27 35,150 58 Inferred Open Pit 2,360 117 0.15 8,912 11 Underground 443 157 0.26 2,232 4 TOTAL 2,803 124 0.17 11,144 15

Source: AMC Mining Consultants (Canada) Ltd, (2020)

Further details supporting the geological model, estimation procedure, sampling and metallurgical testwork will be available in a NI 43-101 technical report. The technical report will be posted under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com, the report is well advanced and is expected to be filed on SEDAR in within four weeks.

Ralph Rushton, President and CEO of the Company, commented "We are extremely pleased with the results of this Mineral Resource estimate. For the first time, a significant amount of mineralisation is included from outside of the main Lolón Vein, from veins that are predominately on the hangingwall to the Lolón vein. We believe this validates our concept for the Project, approximately 84% of the Indicated and Inferred resources fall inside the conceptual pit shell. This estimate is only the first step for Aftermath Silver in reaching the Company's ultimate vision for Challacollo, and the whole team is excited to start the program in the new year." Read the entire releases and more news for Aftermath Silver at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-aag/



First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) recently announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. "We delivered strong financial results for the third quarter," said Mark Widmar, CEO of First Solar. "The dedication we continue to witness from our associates enabled us to expand module segment gross margin, close the sales of our Ishikawa, Miyagi, and Anamizu projects in Japan, and increase earnings per share quarter-over-quarter. This result reflects the strengths of our competitively advantaged CdTe modules and vertically integrated manufacturing process."

- Net sales for the third quarter were $928 million, an increase of $285 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to international project sales, and an increase in the volume of modules sold to third parties. - Net income per share for the third quarter was $1.45, compared to net income per share of $0.35 in the second quarter of 2020. - Cash, restricted cash, and marketable securities at the end of the third quarter totaled $1,671 million, an increase of $29 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to cash inflows from international project sales and module segment operating cash flows. This was partially offset by capital expenditures and loan repayments associated with international project sales.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) recently announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Third Quarter 2020 Highlights were: Revenues of $338.1 million; Revenues from solar products of $312.5 million; GAAP gross margin of 32.0%; GAAP gross margin from sale of solar products of 34.1%; Non-GAAP gross margin from sale of solar products of 34.8%; GAAP net income of $43.8 million; Non-GAAP net income of $65.9 million; GAAP net diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.83; Non-GAAP net diluted EPS of $1.21; and 1.45 Gigawatts (AC) of inverters shipped

"Our third quarter results reflect significant growth in Europe, despite the current economic slowdown caused by the global pandemic," said Zivi Lando, CEO of SolarEdge. "Our solar business outside the U.S. reached an all-time high and the U.S. market is showing signs of return to pre-pandemic installation levels. In our non-solar business, our e-Mobility team is gearing up to deliver to our customer the first significant batch of full powertrain solutions for assembly in electric vehicles in the fourth quarter. In addition to continuing to generate significant cash from operations this quarter, we raised $618 million, net of expenses, in convertible debt providing additional support for our continued organic and non-organic growth."

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) recently announced a tender offer to purchase any and all of its outstanding 0.875% Convertible Senior Debentures due 2021 (CUSIP No. 867652 AJ8) As of November 23, 2020, there were $301,583,000 aggregate principal amount of the Convertible Debentures outstanding. Upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Company's Offer to Purchase, dated November 24, 2020 and in the related Letter of Transmittal the Company is offering to pay, in cash, an amount equal to $1,000 for each $1,000 of principal amount of Convertible Debentures tendered, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but not including, the date of payment for the Convertible Debentures accepted in the Offer. The Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York Citytime (the last minute of the day), on December 22, 2020, unless extended or earlier terminated (such date and time, as the same may be extended, the "Expiration Time").

Enphaase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) recently announced the launch of the Enphase Installer Network (EIN) in Australia. The EIN recognizes a network of trusted installers that deliver exceptional homeowner experiences using Enphase products and is designed to help Enphase installers grow their business with a range of innovative digital tools and exclusive benefits.

EIN members can take advantage of access to an advanced digital platform that delivers sales leads and self-service tools, as well as metrics and analytics that can be leveraged to improve business efficiency and profits. Solar installers can qualify for EIN membership in one of three tiers, as Enphase Platinum, Gold, or Silver Installers, based on meeting a range of performance benchmarks that promote best-in-class customer service. EIN benchmarks include product certification status, relationship duration, and homeowner satisfaction ratings. For more information about how to join the Enphase Installer Network in Australia, please visit the website .

